Remembering beloved Austin restaurateur Kevin Williamson, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin restaurateur and Ranch Water creator Kevin Williamson dies. The charismatic founder of Ranch 616 — and the man credited with creating Ranch Water — passed away last week at age 59.

2. Austin suburb unwraps one of the biggest holiday budgets in the U.S. Looks like folks in Cedar Park are on the nice list, as the city boasts some of the biggest holiday spenders in the country.

3. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: West Coast coffee chain brews in buzzy ’burb. Plus, Kerbey Lane Café debuts a new taproom in South Austin.

4. Iconic Italian fashion brand eyes Austin as emerging ‘luxury center.’ Austin’s reputation as a luxury market is growing, and this global fashion house has taken note.

5. Hill Country vineyard pours onto market for undisclosed price. It’s situated along the Hill Country Wine Trail and includes almost 14 acres of vineyards.