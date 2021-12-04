Home » City Life
Hot Headlines

Remembering beloved Austin restaurateur Kevin Williamson, plus more top stories

Remembering Austin restaurateur Kevin Williamson and more top stories

By
Kevin Williamson
Ranch 616 chef/owner Kevin Williamson passed away on November 26. Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin restaurateur and Ranch Water creator Kevin Williamson dies. The charismatic founder of Ranch 616 — and the man credited with creating Ranch Water — passed away last week at age 59.

2. Austin suburb unwraps one of the biggest holiday budgets in the U.S. Looks like folks in Cedar Park are on the nice list, as the city boasts some of the biggest holiday spenders in the country.

3. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: West Coast coffee chain brews in buzzy ’burb. Plus, Kerbey Lane Café debuts a new taproom in South Austin.

4. Iconic Italian fashion brand eyes Austin as emerging ‘luxury center.’ Austin’s reputation as a luxury market is growing, and this global fashion house has taken note.

5. Hill Country vineyard pours onto market for undisclosed price. It’s situated along the Hill Country Wine Trail and includes almost 14 acres of vineyards.

Read These Next
Moving day house boxes couple roommate
Austin renters plan to move to this city, plus more popular stories
Costco
Costco unboxes plans for store in Austin suburb, plus more top stories
John Paul DeJoria
Austin billionaire joins business hall of fame, plus more top stories