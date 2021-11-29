Hill Country vineyard pours onto market for undisclosed price

Sure, you can buy a home with a sizable wine cellar. But such properties are almost as common as bottles of Kendall-Jackson chardonnay. So why not just purchase your own Hill Country vineyard instead?

A nearly 14-acre vineyard in Stonewall, located between Fredericksburg and Johnson City, just hit the market. The asking price hasn’t been disclosed. The property sits along the popular 290 Hill Country Wine Trail — a much-praised vino region — and offers 1,400 feet of Pedernales River frontage.

Kris Forks of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty in Boerne has the listing.

Previously a farm and homestead, the vineyard features about 2.5 acres of mature vines planted with a combination of tannat and mourvedre wine grapes. The annual harvest yields about 10 tons of grapes.

“The original 1800s home located on the property now serves as the tasting room, and outdoor verandas and pergolas give visitors plenty of places to take in the sprawling views of the Hill Country and the Pedernales River. The property also features space for a gift shop for additional revenue streams for aspiring vintners,” the listing says.

According to Kuper Sotheby’s, undeveloped land on the property offers room for planting and cultivation of more vines.

“The private-label wines produced from these onsite harvests have created a solid client base with a passionate following. A favorite for traveling wine connoisseurs and Hill Country residents alike, the wine sales and vineyard profits continue to grow year over year,” the listing says.

Indeed, the Lone Star State boasts more than 400 wineries, many of them in the Hill Country, making Texas the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the nation. It’s an industry that attracts more than 1.7 million tourists each year, making the Stonewall vineyard property ripe to become a thriving business for the purchaser.



The property also provides space for the addition of onsite wine production, bed-and-breakfast lodging, a wedding and event venue, or a music venue, according to the listing.