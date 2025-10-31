School News
Austin ISD updates consolidation plan with 13 schools still closing
Austin ISD has released an updated school consolidation plan that keeps the list of 13 campuses slated to close by the 2026 academic year but includes several new attendance boundary changes across the district.
The revised plan, published Friday after public feedback, introduces updated feeder patterns and adjustments for elementary, middle and high schools.
Elementary school updates
The district’s plan would let current third and fourth grade English and English-as-a-Second-Language students at Sanchez, Odom, Wooten, and Pickle elementary schools stay in their buildings next year to continue temporary programs.
At Joslin Elementary, only fourth graders would continue in the temporary ESL program. The campus would also shift to a schoolwide, non-zoned model.
Several dual-language programs, including at Wooten Elementary, would continue under the changes.
Sixth grade classes would move from elementary campuses to middle schools across the district. That includes Blazier Elementary, where current fifth graders would transfer to Paredes Middle School in 2026. Mathews and Lee elementary schools would also end sixth grade instruction, sending students instead to O. Henry Middle School or other campuses.
Students living west of MoPac could be reassigned from Barton Hills Elementary to Mathews Elementary.
Some proposed elementary school boundary changes
The district’s proposal includes several boundary changes affecting where students will attend school.
- Bryker Woods Elementary students would move to Casis or Brentwood elementary schools rather than Mathews.
- The Boone and Cowan elementary boundary would shift from West Gate Boulevard to Longview Road.
- Wooldridge Elementary students would attend Pardon Elementary instead of Guerrero-Thompson.
- Norman-Sims Elementary students would feed into Kealing Middle School.
- Parts of Andrews and Harris elementary zones south of U.S. 290 would feed into General Marshall Middle, while areas north of U.S. 290 would attend Webb Middle.
- Interstate 35 would become the new starting boundary for General Marshall Middle.
- The boundary between Baranoff and Kocurek elementaries would revert fully to Baranoff.
- Boone Elementary would take in additional students from Sunset Valley Elementary, which remains slated to close.
Some proposed middle school boundary changes
- Students in the Barton View neighborhood would attend Oak Hill Elementary and Small Middle. Those north of U.S. 183 would move from Burnet Middle to Webb Middle.
- Kealing Middle would gain a boundary split among Eastside Early College, LBJ Early College, and Northeast Early College high schools.
- Minor adjustments would also affect the boundaries between Burnet and Dobie middle schools and between Lamar and O. Henry middle schools, aligning with the Bryker Woods area changes.
