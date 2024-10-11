On the Banned Wagon
Banned Books Wagon rolls through Austin with David Levithan onboard
Whatever the intended effect, banning books seems to have drawn lots of attention to the alleged offenders. In fact, there's a whole week dedicated to them in September, and Penguin Random House is jumping on the actual bandwagon to bring banned books on tour, making a stop at Austin's Black Pearl Books on Tuesday, October 15.
The Austin stop is the only one in Texas, and it's the last one on the tour. Author David Levithan will be there to sign copies of just one of his banned books, called Two Boys Kissing. The young adult novel from 2013 tells the story of 17-year-old boys trying to break a world kissing record, narrated by men who died of AIDS.
In a statement on Penguin's website, it cited Pen America, a nonprofit that tracks banned books and educational issues, finding "in the first half of the 2023-2024 school year ... 4,349 instances of books banned." It called out relatively uncontroversial classics that had been banned, including the Great Gatsby and Moby Dick, and issued a statement of values with a banned book tracking tool.
"We at Penguin Random House fervently oppose these attempts at censorship because we believe that books make us better, and students in particular deserve access to a wide range of perspectives," the statement says. "Our Book Resumes – resources everyone can use to justify keeping frequently challenged books on shelves and in the hands of readers – can be used to fight against the banning of a specific title.
The Banned Wagon is stopping at nine libraries and bookstores on its second annual Banned Books Week tour, across the South and Midwest. It's toting 20 books "that are currently being banned across the country," and it'll host events in communities across the Midwest and the South. At those events, representatives from the publishing house and the host venues will talk about the mission to fight censorship, and they'll give away free copies of the touring books.
A closer look at the titles on tour is available below.
This initiative is also accomplished in in partnership with Unite Against Book Bans (UUAB), Little Free Library (which organizes the leave-a-book, take-a-book boxes homeowners keep near sidewalks), and book provider to underserved communities First Book.
More information about Black Pearl Books is available at blackpearlbookstore.com, and more information on the event is on the shop's Instagram page.
The Banned Wagon is carrying the following books on its 2024 tour:
- Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson
- The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
- How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
- I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou (foreword by Oprah Winfrey)
- The Color Purple (Movie Tie-In) by Alice Walker
- Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
- The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
- I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez
- The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
- Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo
- The Outsiders by S. E. Hinton
- The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank, Otto M. Frank, Mirjam Pressler, Susan Massotty
- The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain, R. Kent Rasmussen, R. Kent Rasmussen
- Lily and Dunkin by Donna Gephart
- This Is Your Time by Ruby Bridges
- Born Ready by Jodie Patterson, Charnelle Pinkney Barlow
- All Are Welcome (An All Are Welcome Book) by Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman
- My Rainbow by DeShanna Neal, Trinity Neal, Art Twink
- Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry, Vashti Harrison
- Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson