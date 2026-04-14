try it for yourself
Austin blooms among top-10 best cities for urban gardening in the U.S.
Folks in the Texas capital have plenty of reasons to develop a green thumb: Austin was just dubbed the 10th best city in America for urban gardening in 2026.
The ranking was harvested in Lawnstarter's new report that compared 500 U.S. cities based on their respective public access to community gardens, climate, the prevalence of nurseries and gardening supply stores, and the number of regional gardening clubs and online groups.
Atlanta topped the list as the No. 1 best U.S. city for urban gardening in 2026, followed by Miami (No. 2); Houston (No. 3); St. Louis (No. 4); and Jacksonville, Florida (No. 5).
Austin's ranking has only slipped two spots since 2023, when it last ranked No. 8 nationally.
For the uninitiated, urban gardening is the practice of growing plants or food in densely populated areas, which could be your own backyard, apartment balconies, or vacant lots. Popular local examples include Este Garden, which produces seasonal produce for Suerte and Este, and the rooftop garden at the Austin Central Library.
Overall, Austin ranked No. 2 nationally for its "support and interest" of urban gardening, meaning many of the city's residents are searching terms like "community gardens," "vertical gardening," and others. Austin also earned a respectable 11th place ranking for a high prevalence of nurseries, gardening stores, and landscaping supply stores.
Here's how the city fared in the remaining three categories:
- No. 38 – Public access
- No. 191 – Private access (based on average yard size for starting an at-home garden)
- No. 330 – Climate
Ecoregions are also helpful for understanding what plants will thrive. Whereas zones are about temperature, ecoregions are much more detailed groups. Planters can learn about their ecoregion and get personalized growing tips from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation in its new native planting app, Wild Thumb.
Starting your own garden can also have a financial benefit, the report suggested. However, up-front costs can get high in gardening, so gardeners might have to stick to it for a few seasons to see savings.
"With grocery prices projected to rise by 3.1 percent in 2026, there’s never been a better time to grow your own food," the report's author wrote. "Estimates show that growing a 600-square-foot plot for fruits and vegetables can save you around $600 in a single season."
The top 10 best cities for urban gardening in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Atlanta
- No. 2 – Miami
- No. 3 – Houston
- No. 4 – St. Louis
- No. 5 – Jacksonville, Florida
- No. 6 – Orlando
- No. 7 – Cincinnati
- No. 8 – Fort Meyers, Florida
- No. 9 – Tampa
- No. 10 – Austin