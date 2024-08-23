tried and true
These are the 12+ best places for remote work around Austin
We've all been there, wrestling with terrible WiFi and uncomfortable crowds at a place we swore would be amazing to work in. (Looking at you, most of South Austin.) Even in 2024, cell service is not infallible — and it's especially untenable if uploading photos or keeping lots of tabs open is part of your job.
A sunnier outlook on any workday is possible at the places we know and love, but if it's time to shake things up, here are our tested recommendations for a minimally disruptive work-from-"home" outing.
It was most important to us that each spot has reliable WiFi, if not blazing fast. We can wait a few more seconds here and there for some great snacks. We also wanted an option to avoid spending tons of money, not to be rushed out, and to generally fit in with the crowd — no weirdly bringing computers to popular date spots.
Still, none of this factored into an official scoring. Each of these spots is just a place we legitimately like visiting.
Without further ado, these are CultureMap’s tried and true favorite remote work spots around Austin.
All over Austin
Libraries
We’re big fans of supporting your local library, and Austin Public Library's Central branch is the most fun place to work if you want a beautiful view of downtown Austin. There are 20 more library branches throughout Austin, so there’s no shortage of quiet places to get some work done. We also like the Wells Branch Community Library, which is not part of APL. It's a true hidden gem for remote workers thanks to its wealth of indoor and outdoor seating, and very few distractions.
In South Austin
Radio Coffee & Beer
4204 Menchaca Rd
If you're the type to stay all day, Radio is the perfect playground. Surrounded by plants, shade structures, and misters, you might sweat a bit, but feel at peace doing so. Food trucks offer variety, but guests can keep the cost of daily visits down by settling for a cup of coffee or an iced tea. Long operating hours make it possible to hang out at virtually any time — whether a bluegrass band is motivation or a distraction is up to you.
Uncle Nicky’s
2121 South Lamar Blvd #100
Either location — on South Lamar Boulevard or Duval Street — is a great place to hang out, but the South Lamar location still has that new sheen, and isn't too busy. Both serve an Italian aperitivo, which in this case is basically a complimentary happy hour snack bar that you can peruse while enjoying a cocktail. Nonalcoholic options are available if a spritz is going to temper your spreadsheet-making abilities.
Opa
2050 S Lamar Blvd
Another low-key, day-to-night spot is Opa, a Greek restaurant and coffee-and-wine bar also on South Lamar Boulevard. Under a beautiful oak tree, the front yard feels like a vacation. Inside, there are lots of comfy nooks to sit in, often occupied by other people with laptops or in-person collaborators. Since Opa draws artsy, hipster crowds, the open mic nights on Wednesdays are always unique.
Captain Quack's Coffeehouse
5326 Menchaca Rd
A bakery isn't usually an ideal place to hang around for hours, but Captain Quack's is much more than a bakery. Although we love the Eat Your Feelings cake scrap boxes, remote workers with a little more dietary restraint might enjoy coffee, tea, a cocktail, or some pre-made sandwiches. Captain Quack's also has tons of events in the adjacent "Soundspace," like comedy nights, movie screenings, and karaoke with a live band. For those who haven't finished work when those start, there are some outdoor seats, too.
In East Austin
Uptown Sports Club
1200 E. 6th St.
We've said this before: Aaron Franklin's Uptown Sports Club is one of our favorite places to post up with a laptop. It's just the right amount of busy that it feels lively without being overbearing. The unique menu shakes up the usual tacos or sandwich routine with a nice snack menu including cups of thick gumbo and nostalgic ice cream shakes. Most important, it's an island of productivity in the middle of a chaotic street — a good stepping stone on the way to and from other plans.
Cabana Club
5012 E. 7th St.
The recently opened Cabana Club is perhaps the most trendy remote work destination in the city. Start the day with a coffee, plus breakfast or lunch from the club's convenient walk-up window or bar. If that's not enough options, there are also food trucks on site, including Mr. Pimento Catering & Dining, where we tried a jackfruit plate with tasty jerk sauce. Perhaps more than anything on the list, this feels like a bit like a hotel lobby and a lot like a real co-working space, while still being warm and welcoming. Watch Bob Ross on the TV or finish the day by the (21-plus only) pool with an espresso martini on tap.
Cherrywood Coffeehouse
1400 E. 38th 1/2 St.
This was a favorite hangout spot for the late Austin legend John Aeilli, and we trust his judgment without question. Cherrywood Coffeehouse has great food and beverages to keep remote workers satisfied at any time of day. Plus, there's plenty of space to spread out, whether it be inside or outside on the patio. For Austinites who would prefer to work indoors, a good tip is to keep some earbuds or headphones nearby just in case it gets loud.
In Central Austin
Epoch Coffee
221 W. N. Loop Blvd
If you’re a night owl that gets a sudden burst of energy to work after dark, Epoch Coffee on North Loop is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Inside space can be limited, so working outdoors is pretty typical at this coffee shop. You can't go wrong with any of Epoch's coffee offerings, and it's rare to hear complaints about the shop's WiFi.
Home Slice Pizza
501 E 53rd St
This pick could be controversial, since unlike Epoch, the Wi-Fi is often taxed by crowds. Still, it does work in quieter parts of the day, and the welcoming pizzeria vibes are worth attempting a personal hotspot now and then. It's also a less-expensive lunch option that still has a great indoor set-up — something that's rare among Austin's many food truck parks.
In North Austin
NG Cafe
13000 N. Interstate Hwy 35, Building 12, Suite 200
Ng Cafe’s delicious baked goods and dining offerings made it on our list of favorite meals we ate in 2023, but the qualities that make this neighborhood restaurant one of our absolute favorites include its down-to-earth atmosphere and spacious seating.One thing to note is that Ng doesn’t have guest WiFi, but that hasn’t stopped us from coming back to spend the afternoon working while munching on shortbread cookies and sipping on Thai tea.
Lazarus Brewing Co.
4803 Airport Blvd
It's hard to think of an activity any Austin brewery isn't good for, but Lazarus is enthusiastically used as a workspace, so you won't be the lame laptop jockey while everyone else is having fun. Both locations — on Airport Boulevard and East 6th Street — have cool, welcoming designs and Mexican kitchens, making it easy to hang out for the day whether or not beer is part of your unwinding afterward.
Coco’s Cafe
8557 Research Blvd, Suite #118
This casual Taiwanese restaurant has two locations in Austin, but the north location on Research Boulevard is our go-to when we’re looking for a quick meal or a smoothie while finishing the workday. Coco’s also has open seating, so there’s no expectation to leave after a certain amount of time. Try the Thai tea for a different kind of caffeine punch.