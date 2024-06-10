Austin is gearing up for another holiday; Now it's time to celebrate the dads and father figures in our lives. Father’s Day is coming up on June 16th, and the city is ready with a plethora of events, experiences, and dining options to remind dads how special they are.
Whether the dads in your life enjoy outdoor adventures, fine dining, music, or a relaxing day by the pool, Austin has something to offer every type. Dads might enjoy spending time outside reconnecting with the family, immersing in the city’s diverse culture, savoring gourmet meals, or learning a thing or two about cocktails and cigars.
To help you curate a fun Father’s Day, here are 10 events and activities around Austin that are sure to surprise and delight a wide range of dads.
Food & drinks
Limestone Rooftop: Bourbon Dinner Party
Saturday, June 15
For the dads who like to enjoy the finer things in life, Limestone Rooftop’s Bourbon Dinner Party is a great place to start. Beat the crowds by heading out a day early to indulge a four-course dinner ($70 per person) featuring Italian-inspired dishes such as braised veal shank osso bucco with saffron risotto, and burrata with toasted focaccia. That's all paired with the beautiful rooftop views of downtown. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Roosevelt Room: Cocktail Master Class
For a fun experience that doubles as a great gift, Roosevelt Room offers a cocktail master class focusing on the role that “modifiers” such as cordials, liqueurs, and bitters among many other liquids play in cocktail-making. The in-depth course goes over everything from history, to tasting, to step-by-step instructions on how to identify each modifier. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at the beginning of the class. Tickets ($70 -$100) are available on Eventbrite.
El Raval: Father’s Day Flamenco Night
Treat dad to a vibrant evening of Spanish culture with live music and flamenco performances by the Austin Flamenco Academy. Guests can also enjoy El Raval’s extensive wine selection, tapas, and world-class cocktails during the show, or take advantage of the Barcelona-inspired dinner menu. There will be two performances, one at 6 pm and another at 7 pm. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.
TLC Austin: Big Tex Father’s Day Party
A party as big as Texas is the theme at TLC Austin this Father’s Day, and it promises a “Big Tex” time. Guests can enjoy food and drink specials such as $5 Woodford Reserve bourbon, $3 beers, and a $45 ribeye and lobster tail plate. Sports will be on throughout the day, along with a live music performance by Jeff and Karol Ann Moore starting at 2 pm. Reservations can be made through ToastTables.
The Vineyard at Florence: Father’s Day Brunch
Impress dad with an escape to the Texas Hill Country for a Father’s Day brunch like no other. The Vineyard at Florence hosts a brunch buffet with a wide selection of meat-centric dishes, an omelet station, and much more. Guests can also enjoy live music, a classic car showcase, and a cigar-rolling demonstration from Ruiz Cigars & Rollers. Tickets ($34-75) are available on Eventbrite.
Events & activities
Meanwhile Brewing Co.: Father’s Day with Thinkery
Meanwhile Brewing Co. is partnering with Thinkery, Austin’s local children’s museum, to celebrate dads with a day full of family-friendly activities. Arts and crafts, patch felting, and ramp racing are among the many activities the whole family can enjoy while grabbing a bite from the many food trucks on site. Refreshments for both children and adults will be available for purchase in the taproom. This event is free to attend. RSVP here.
iFly Indoor Skydiving
If the ideal family vacation always involves some sort of thrill, iFly Indoor Skydiving may be the perfect experience gift. To celebrate Father’s Day, iFly has a 20 percent discount on family packages until June 16. This package includes pre-flight training, gear rental, one-on-one flight instruction, and videos of the flight sessions, ensuring an unforgettable experience with Dad. To buy a package or gift card, visit iflyworld.com.
Fairmont Austin: Dad's Lounge
Fairmont Austin is keeping dads cool this Father’s Day with the unique “Dad’s Lounge” on its rooftop terrace. Tickets include a pool day pass, access to the exclusive lounge, and the option to choose from a Fumar Cigar rolling experience or a grill station with tomahawk steaks. The rest of the family can also join by purchasing additional pool passes. Tickets ($30-75) are available for purchase at fairmont-austin.com.
Zilker Hillside Theater: Free concert in the park
Enjoy a concert for the entire family, courtesy of the Austin Symphonic Band and the Zilker Hillside Performing Theater. The band will perform classics by Frank Sinatra, John Philip Sousa, George Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Weber, and more. Everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket for an evening picnic. This event is free and open to the public. For the full program visit austinsymphonicband.org.
Round Rock: DadFest
DadFest is another fun-filled event for the entire family with food trucks, live music, and plenty of entertainment. Help Dad reconnect with their inner child with three-legged races, tug-of-war, a cornhole tournament, a sack race, and much more. Dads get in for free, and 50 percent of the ticket sales benefit Camp Brave Heart by Hospice Austin, a free bereavement camp for children and teens. Tickets ($6) are available on Eventbrite.