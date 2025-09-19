All That Glitters
2 Austin jewelry designers win contest for setting unique stones
Eliza Page, a local fine jewelry store in the Second Street District, is marking its 20th anniversary in downtown Austin this month. To celebrate, the jeweler revived a competition it last ran 15 years ago, Austin Shines, and two winners have been selected to boost their careers over the next year.
Patrick Dobbs with Jamie Turner Designs has won the Judges' Shining Star Award and Claire Sommers with Claire Sommers Buck Jewelry has won the People's Choice Shining Star Award. Each winner gets a cash prize, exclusive perks, business consulting, a six-month residency at Eliza Page to showcase and sell their work, and a one year membership to the Women's Jewelry Association Austin chapter.
To top it off, the finalists' pieces, which each include a rustic salt and pepper diamond — a natural diamond with visible black-and-white inclusions creating a speckled or smoky appearance — will benefit charity. All proceeds will benefit local non-profit The Center for Child Protection.
Patrick Dobbs poses with Eliza Page owner, Elizabeth Gibson, right.Photo by Rick Kern
"It is such an honor to win the People's Choice Award through the Austin Shine's Competition," said Sommers in an emailed statement, thanking the organization and adding that with the resources she was awarded, she hopes to "gain new exposure to my brand, dive into the future trajectory of my business with the consulting services, purchase a few new jewelry tools for my studio and continue to be involved in the local jewelry community here in Austin."
For Claire Sommers Buck Jewelry, Sommers uses gemstones and metals to handcraft jewelry inspired by global cultures in her East Austin Studio, while Jamie Turner Designs focuses on luxury designs, showcasing colorful gemstones in 18k gold.
Claire Sommers poses with some other designs.Photo by Rick Kern
Dobbs says he hopes his award will help raise awareness for Jamie Turner Designs' "different way of designing and making jewelry."
"We spend a lot of time working on the colors of the gemstones that we use and less time worrying about the cost of the gemstones," he says. "We want our customers to get a pure design where the design and color is paramount."
Austinites can shop the winners’ jewelry designs now through the end of October at Eliza Page downtown, and online.