Parks News
Org that 'adopted' and designed new South Austin park ready to debut it
Once in southeast Austin, there was an undeveloped patch of land that covered nearly 10 acres; now there's Grand Meadow Neighborhood Park. Austin Parks Foundation (APF) will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 am on Tuesday, September 15, to celebrate the completion of a first phase of improvements.
According to a press release, the site-turned-park at 8022 Thaxton Dr. now includes natural surface trails, concrete walkways for accessibility, a play area, an open field, and a pavilion with picnic tables and lighting.
There will also be a community garden and food forest, starting with a community event. Friends of Grand Meadow, the group that designed the park with a 2022 grant from APF, will host a garden kickoff Saturday, October 17, inviting community embers to plant seeds, make art, and enjoy live music and food. The event, from 10 am to 2 pm, is part of the Roots and Wings Festival, a multi-day celebration that combines Arbor Day and Monarch Appreciation Day.
Friends of Grand Meadow is an "adopter group," which refers to their involvement via APF's Adopt-A-Park program. According to the program website, almost all Austin parks are "adoptable." Adopter groups make a longterm commitment to improving their park and representing the surrounding community. They aren't doing it on their own; In return, APF hooks the group up with design resources including on-site consultation and long-range planning.
After APF granted the design grant, Friends of Grand Meadow worked with them, Austin Parks and Recreation, and residents in the neighborhood to complete the concept plan, which was approved in March of 2024. The first phase of work was funded by the Urban Forest Fund, the City of Austin Parkland Dedication Fund, and Austin Parks Foundation, the release says.
Grand Meadow Neighborhood Park is located just east of Onion Creek and Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. It is bounded on three sides by Thaxton Road, Panadero Drive, and Alum Rock Drive. The surrounding area is mostly residential.
Phase II of the park's development is listed in a draft ordinance for an upcoming General Obligation Bond Election. That means Austin residents will get to vote on November 3, 2026, to decide if it and other parks will get up to $260 million in maintenance and improvements.