Smoke on the Thames
2 of Austin's greatest BBQ joints are smoking on holiday in London
Two of Austin's best barbecue joints are on a vacation together, and Londoners are benefiting. InterStellar and La Barbecue started a one-month residency at The Ned, a London hotel, on September 4; guests have until October 4 to see what great barbecue tastes like on the other side of the pond.
Each restaurant sent their best representative: John Bates of InterStellar BBQ and Ali Clem of La Barbecue, the two pitmasters who opened the restaurants and led them to barbecue's first Michelin stars. Both are somewhat traditional with a few signature twists, making them a good match beyond their similar levels of prestige.
Proteins on the menu include pork ribs, pulled lamb shoulder, chopped cheese sausage, and InterStellar's famous peach tea pork belly burnt ends. Brisket will be available as an add-on. The team is also cooking up sides and pairing the bites with cocktails made for the occasion by Jack Daniels.
The exclusive sharing tray will be available for $75 per person, with a minimum of two people per reservation ($150). A 14.5 percent service gratuity will also be added.
Many barbecue fans understand that a smoker plays a huge part in the final product, and being away from home could dramatically change the cooking process. An Instagram post explains (and seems to lightly promote) that the pitmasters are using Ironbrand smokers, which are custom-made in the United Kingdom.
The residency will happen at Electric Bar & Diner, The Ned's all-day American diner. The 248-room hotel is located in Poultry, on the north side of the River Thames near St. Paul's Cathedral. It is also very near to the Bank Station, a connecting station for four rail routes, making it easy to get to from many parts of London.
Booking is already going fast, so guests who want to snag a space should commit soon.