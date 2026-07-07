Weekend Away
Austin nurse launches retreat business for giving Black women a break
A new nurse-led retreat in Austin aims to help local Black women rest and recharge. Hava, the burgeoning retreat and event company, hosted its first retreat on Juneteenth and is planning the next for October 16-18 in Wimberley.
Founder Sahavit Mosley-Chance approaches the work from several angles. She is an Army veteran who taught master resilience trainings, and has since become a doula — both positions that prioritize calm under high pressure. In an email to CultureMap, Mosley-Chance says the retreats "pay homage to culture and history and offer rest and familiarity."
“I spent 21 years in the Army as a leader and a career in nursing, taking care of people," she said. "When I watched a room full of Black women exhale at our first gathering on Juneteenth weekend, women who came as strangers and left in community, I knew this was the work.”
Mosley-Chance also emphasizes that her retreats are built to accommodate women of different ages and economic situations. She shared that two returning event guests are a mother receiving SNAP benefits and a physician who now brings her classmates. Flexible attendance and payment structures, including payment plans and individualized arrangements, make more possible.
On Hava's website, the company positions itself opposite the "solo wellness playbook," prioritizing group work instead.
The general ethos recognizes the unique pressures Black women face, and the retreat is designed to give them space to step back temporarily. Mosley-Chance also points out the importance of taking a break from performing to be cared for.
“Set something down so you can rest. Hold onto your light and let the retreats replenish what the week has taken," Mosley-Chance says. "Then carry that light back out. Black women are so often the ones holding everything."
The October Wimberley retreat will be held at Luna Rio, a five-acre estate along the Blanco River. Activities include sunrise yoga, sound baths, and a sister circle, with additional amenities like hot tubs and all meals provided. Overnight rooms range from $950-1,258. For those limited on time or funds, a one-day pass is available for $125 or $135 with sunrise yoga. Bookings are open now.
Guests can also get to know Mosley-Chance's philosophy through her UnFridayed note series. Photos from the Juneteenth retreat are available at havabeing.com.