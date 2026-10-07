H-E-B News
H-E-B opens new store in San Marcos with town's first True Texas BBQ
A new H-E-B in San Marcos opened Wednesday, October 7, at 1074 E. McCarty Ln. That makes three H-E-B locations in San Marcos, and this store is the first with a True Texas BBQ restaurant.
More than 1,000 people attended the store's grand opening, according to a press release. People arrived as early as 6 pm the evening before.
The new store spans 114,000 square feet, including a pharmacy with a drive-through and specialty departments like a beer and wine section with a tasting station, a Healthy Living department, beauty, pets, and H-E-B Texas Backyard for gardening needs. Prepared meals will be on offer, including H-E-B Meal Simple plates, a sushi bar, Mi Tienda tamales, and rotisserie chickens. The bakery will also serve warm desserts including cookies, brownies, and pies.
At the True Texas BBQ restaurant, shoppers can pick up all-natural meats that are smoked in-house, plus classic barbecue sides. Guests can sit inside, take their meals to go, order through a drive-through.
In addition to the in-store services, the new store will offer curbside pickups and home delivery. Later, H-E-B will add a convenience store, fuel station, and car wash. The expansion is expected to open in spring of 2027.
"This new store allows us to better serve our customers in the San Marcos community," said H-E-B senior vice president, Central Texas region Cathy Harm in a press release. "They have shown their support for many years, and our Partners are eager to serve our customers with the quality service and expansive product selections they expect from H-E-B."
As part of its ongoing True Texas Tunes programming and partnership with H.O.M.E., the new store will feature musical entertainment in the True Texas BBQ restaurant every 2nd Saturday of the month from 11am – 1 pm beginning in November.
A number of partnerships will further connect H-E-B with the surrounding community. A partnership with H.O.M.E. (Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers) expands the grocery chain's existing True Texas Tunes live music programming for performances every second Saturday of each month. Performances will happen from 11 am to 1 pm starting in November.
The store has also donated a total of $30,000 to local organizations San Marcos Education Foundation, Hays County Food Bank, and the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment. Finally, it will provide $20,000 in trees and irrigation support to San Marcos High School via Texan By Nature.