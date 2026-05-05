Iced Out
Life-sized Ice Age animatronics visit Austin's Wildflower Center
Austin is stepping back in time this summer with a fun new prehistoric exhibit, Ice Age in the Wild, at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Life-sized animatronics of Ice Age creatures will be visible throughout the center starting May 9 and sticking around through August.
A press release ties the installation to recent science news: In March, researchers Dr. John Moretti and John Young — a paleontologist at the University of Texas at Austin and a caver, respectively — published findings from an underground stream in San Antonio, where they found "a dizzying array of fossils," according to the Smithsonian magazine.
That's not an armadillo, that's a Glyptodon.Photo courtesy of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
Using snorkels (yes, high tech), they collected fossils from a giant ground sloth, giant tortoise, and pampathere, which is like an armadillo but also gigantic.
This suggested that during the Ice Age, the land that would become Texas was a temperate forest rather than the frozen tundra most people would picture. The article emphasizes that this theory goes against an earlier assumption that Texas was actually grassy, cool, and dry at the time.
The release does not list all the creatures that will be visiting for the installation, but there will be 15 of them representing 11 different species. Some of them include a giant lemur, a dire wolf, a woolly rhinoceros, a condor-like Teratornis, and a Josephoartigasia (looking a lot like a bear-sized capybara).
Teratornis overlooks a nest.Photo courtesy of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
The animatronics are scientifically accurate (to the extent that a robot covered in faux fur can be) and will be able to move and make sound, just like the dinosaurs in another exhibit Wildflower Center fans might remember, Dinos in the Wild. Both were developed by the same expert, Dino Don Lessem, who also served as an advisor to Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.
The eyes on this giant lemur are surprisingly true to life.Photo courtesy of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
The exhibit is designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. The dinosaurs will be disbursed around the trails, so they are free to see for anyone who has admission to the Wildflower Center. The center is located at 4801 La Crosse Ave.