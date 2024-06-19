bat man returns
Austin bat conservationist plans birthday cruise and Hill Country workshop
Austinites have more than a million seasonal neighbors that they may never have gotten acquainted with. The Mexican free-tailed bats that visit our city over the spring and summer provide a popular sight for tourists to see when they fly from their downtown home under the Congress Avenue Bridge, but human locals may not realize there's more to see.
Bat conservationist and photographer Merlin Tuttle is this bat population's best PR representative, with a website full of facts about bats and tips about how to be friendlier cohabitants with them. And besides Tuttle's joyful bat photography and watching advice, there are very practical reasons to keep them safe. The bats don't just eat mosquitos with diseases like West Nile Virus (which was recently found in Austin), but they also pollinate plants and spread seeds.
Austinites who want to learn more about the bats can do so at two fun events coming up on Tuttle's calendar, on August 26, and from September 19-23.
First is Merlin Tuttle Day, an annual celebration approved by former Austin Mayor Steve Adler, officially marking the conservationist's birthday. He will be 83 this year. Friends of Merlin can get in the spirit on a double-decker sunset cruise ($120 via Eventbrite). Food and drink will be provided while Tuttle tells stories and answers questions. Hopefully lots of bats will come out to celebrate, but their turnout does depend on the weather.
There will also be a raffle for a 16x20 signed and matted print by Tuttle, depicting "a spectacular bat emergence over Austin's skyline," according to the event description. Another prize will be a signed copy of Bridge to Bat City, a "mostly true tall tale" about a girl who befriends bats and faces developers who are about to destroy their habitat. The novel is by Ernest Cline, who wrote the sci-fi bestseller that became a movie Ready Player One.
Next up is Join the Nightlife! 2024, a multi-day workshop for hobbyists and professionals alike. Fair warning: These events are for people who love bats enough to spend several hundreds of dollars. From September 19-21 ($645), enthusiasts will visit the world's largest bat colony in Bracken Cave outside San Antonio, take other hands-on field trips, learn how to build bat houses and mist-netting, and practice observing the bats through acoustic recording.
From September 22-23 ($530), extra-achievers can join a workshop all about acoustic recording, led by renowned wildlife biologist Janet Tyburec. Participants will learn to analyze recordings, including identifying species and eventually contributing the data collected to bat surveys. They'll also receive a free 30-day trial of the SonoBat software suite.
Whichever days a person joins the nightlife, lunch and dinners will be included, as well as a signed copy of Tuttle's latest book, The Bat House Guide. They'll also get credit in participating Master Naturalist programs and a year-long membership in Merlin Tuttle's Bat Conservation (MTBC), which includes invites to more bat-watching cruises.
More information, including a full schedule of events for Join the Nightlife! 2024, is available via the Eventbrite links above. More information about Merlin Tuttle's Bat Conservation and its other events is available at merlintuttle.org. There, those who observe may purchase merch to wear on Merlin Tuttle Day, wherever they may be.