Wild Changes
Austin wildflower center upgrades 284-acre garden, other facilities
An Austin environmental institution is growing along with its plants.
The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center recently announced plans to expand, adding a series of improvements to its amenities and facilities at 4801 La Crosse Ave.
Some of the upcoming changes include upgrades to the 284 acres of gardens, horticulture program facilities, welcome areas, educational spots, and more.
"We're incredibly thrilled to embark on the next chapter in the Center's remarkable journey with the exceptional team and to further our goals to conserve native plants and promote their use in our everyday landscapes," Wildflower Center Executive Director Lee Clippard said.
The development will be made possible with the help of two Texas-based architectural groups: Lake Flato Architects, which operates in both Austin and San Antonio, and Studio Outside from Dallas.
Lake Flato will work alongside the center to come up with a specific plan, focusing on conservation, research and educational efforts. Meanwhile, Studio Outside will assist with outdoor areas, such as the gardens and all-access trails.
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.