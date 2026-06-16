KUT Public Media, Austin's NPR member station that is licensed to the University of Texas at Austin, shared news on Monday, June 15, that the university has fired the station's general manager, Debbie Hiott, who served in her role since 2019.
The firing follows an intense and highly public disagreement between the station and the university regarding the inaugural KUT Festival in May.
KUT's report does not include a direct quote from the university about the reason for the firing; Hiott recalled that it was "because of planning problems with the KUT festival and security issues" and relayed that Moody College of Communications interim dean Anita Vangelisti "had lost her faith in my ability, my leadership of the station." Hiott says she was given the opportunity to resign, but she refused.
A representative of the university declined to make a statement in an email to CultureMap, saying the university does not comment on personnel matters.
The festival was originally scheduled to take place at multiple venues on campus at UT Austin on May 1 and 2. However, the university raised safety concerns to Hiott on Wednesday, April 22, just over a week before the festival, which had been public knowledge since fall of 2025. Hiott alleged that the university did not offer the KUT team a chance to meet and discuss options before emailing attendees and staff to announce some events would be moved off-campus.
From KUT's reporting — as the university does not appear to have published its own account — UT issued concerns about security, health, fire, and emergency services. Hiott said she was unaware of these concerns until the last-minute email.
KUT later shared a copy of a letter from the office of the vice president for legal affairs at UT, dated April 29, that complained that the event was short on police and did not include a safe reunification process for lost or missing children, emergency medical plan, crowd control staffing, shelter from inclement weather, or unmanned aerial vehicle overwatch.
The letter accused Hiott of making false statements, asserting that KUT did not previously agree to the required safety requests and that there had been "numerous" meetings to go over concerns.
"While it is true that KUT and its production team [Panacea Collective] had many meetings with the university over the past several months, KUT was never informed at any point until Friday's cancellation that there were any university concerns that threatened the viability of the festival," Hiott wrote in an email responding to UT officials, which KUT also quoted and published in the same article.
The overwhelming response on KUT's social media shows a public belief that the university is engaging in political retaliation against the station. Some voices praising the firing also take a political stance, seeing Hiott as too partisan on the left side.
Whether the university is undergoing an internal rightward shift or simply implementing changes to better align with state guidance, it has made sweeping changes to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts on campus, been urged to sign a "compact" about gender roles and student visas with the administration of President Donald Trump, started a School of Civic Leadership that Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick endorsed early on as a way to combat "looney Marxist UT professors," and more that KUT itself details.
The Trump administration has made allegations of partisanship at NPR, resulting in its defunding along with PBS. There were also some political speakers at the KUT festival, including Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker, whose appearance was announced April 10 — ironically to an equally overwhelming public outcry on social media. When Hiott first picked up the mantle at KUT, she specifically committed to a goal of increasing diversity in the newsroom and audiences.
According to KUT, the university will name a new interim general manager "as soon as Tuesday," June 16.
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Update: This story was updated June 16 to include the university spokesperson's response.