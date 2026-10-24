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Austin pizzeria makes new Food & Wine list and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a major nod for a local pizzeria and a guide to Formula 1 fun. Read on for our most popular stories, then find more weekend happenings here.
1. Austin pizzeria is only Texas pick on Food & Wine's new best pizza list. One of the best pizzas around, according to Food & Wine, is the Pep & Pepp at Allday Pizza. The specialty slice made the magazine's list of "The 27 Best Pizzas in America Right Now."
2. All the best events and free pop-ups during F1 race week in Austin. It's time for the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, and that means F1 teams and partners are flocking to Austin with race-themed events, pop-ups, and more.
3. Austin restaurant group behind Roya trades one coastal concept for another. Keepers Coastal Kitchen will close Saturday, October 24 to make way for Mi Vecino, a new coastal concept from the same group.
4. First Light Books to open second Austin shop in former church. The beloved Hyde Park bookstore has confirmed plans to open a second location in 2027 inside a former Clarksville church.
5. 13 Austin Halloween events summon ghosts, pumpkins, and grown-up scares. Halloween season is going strong in Austin, so get your fill of haunted houses, pumpkin trails, scary movies, and costumes galore.
UMLAUF Strawfest is a free family event at the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden. Photo from UMLAUF