Pizza Power
Austin pizzeria is only Texas pick on Food & Wine's new best pizza list
Austin's pizza scene has come a long way, and even if it's still not enough to call the Texas capital a dominant pizza city, there are some truly good options now. One of them, according to Food & Wine, is the Pep & Pepp at Allday Pizza. The specialty slice made the magazine's list of "The 27 Best Pizzas in America Right Now."
Food & Wine's online write-up was fitting for pizza, which is to say, it doesn't overexplain or overthink. It doesn't list any grading methods or requirements. It simply acknowledges that both traditional and boundary-pushing pies made the list, and that "The pizza scene today is brighter, more diverse, and more delicious than it’s ever been." The print article goes into greater depth about pizza techniques and local philosophies.
Allday did get a shout-out in the online intro as a representative of the class that's "bringing an intensely personal vision to the craft, redefining what pizza is in America today."
Each pizza shop on the list then gets a paragraph introducing readers to its best slice.
At Allday, New York-based contributing journalist Joshua David Stein draws attention to the Pep & Pepp, a slice that combines the assertive flavors of peperoncini and pepperoni, as well as a pickle pizza with homemade ranch. (Stein says the pickle pizza is off-menu, but at least online right now, the menu proudly displays the slice with ricotta cream, mozzarella, pickles, dill, lemon pepper panko, and a side of ranch.) He notes the crispy dough.
Stein doesn't equivocate about Austin's lackluster pizza past, marking the opening of Allday in 2023 as the moment the city's luck turned around. He quotes Allday founders Daniel Sorg and Townsend Smith using much better-known American pizza hubs to describe their style: “New York-style pizza with a touch of New Haven.”
Allday has two locations: one in Tarrytown (3111 W. 35th St.) and one in Hyde Park (4300 Speedway). Each has its own menu, but they are very closely related.
Eaters who aren't in the market for flavors as pungent as the ones Stein picked out have plenty of other options, including a classic cheese pizza; a stracciatella (shredded mozarella in cream) with tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, grana padano, and olive oil; and a sweet sausage with ricotta cream, mozzarella, soppresata, red onion, and calabrian honey. A vegan pie also leaves off the cheese. Allday also has salads and desserts.
Allday is the only Texas pizzeria to make the Food & Wine list this year.
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This article has been updated to correct location information.