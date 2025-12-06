Hot Headlines
Thriving Austin neighbor named best place to move and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes the best places to move in Texas and a new hotel at an iconic Austin locale. Catch up on our most popular stories below, and find the best things to do this weekend right here.
1. Thriving Austin neighbor named No. 5 best Texas city to move to. Several Austin neighbors have been deemed the best Texas cities to move to, with one booming city coming in at No. 5.
2. City of Austin shows public 4 design options for I-35 cap-and-stitch. The city of Austin recently held a public open house to gather community input on proposed “stitches,” elevated decks that will span I-35 and eventually host parks and public spaces.
3. Christmas goes Celtic at Austin-area Renaissance fair grounds. This holiday season, the rolling woods of McDade will trade their usual medieval flair for something a little more jolly and a lot more Celtic.
Participants at the inaugural Yuletide Festival. Photo courtesy of Sherwood Forest Faire
4. New hotel and restaurant open at historic Austin 'pastures.' Austin's iconic Green Pastures has announced the addition of the Inn at Green Pastures and a whole new restaurant.
5. Austin's Michael & Susan Dell donate $6.25B to 'Trump Accounts' for kids. Austin billionaires Michael and Susan Dell have made an unprecedented pledge to help American children save for the future.