Austin companies with the best corporate culture lead our top 5 stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week puts three Austin companies in Forbes' spotlight. Plus, a look at some upcoming events that provide a great alternative to ACL Fest. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then head here for the best things to do this weekend.
1. 3 Austin-area companies have the best corporate cultures, says Forbes. Three Austin-area companies and their top-tier corporate environments have just been praised on Forbes' inaugural ranking of "America's Best Employers for Company Culture."
2. Huge new sports bar in Cedar Park opens with popular burger truck. The All Good, a brand-new community hangout space and bar, opened in Cedar Park Friday, September 26.
3. Bon Appétit names Buda restaurant among 8 most anticipated openings. An upcoming restaurant in an unexpected Texas suburb has the Bon Appétit staff's mouths watering.
Bon Appétit's staff can't wait to try Roxie's. Photo by Alie Jackson
4. Texas music and BBQ fest offers country-lovers an escape during ACL. This rustic festival, about two-and-a-half hours northwest of Austin in Brownwood, combines popular regional country music and local barbecue on Saturday, October 4.
5. 17 Austin businesses cook up food and drink showcase at The Domain. This year, the event will be held Thursday, October 2, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Austin Area, Red M, and the Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum.