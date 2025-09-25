Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Tailgating, a few festivals, and a trail of twinkling lights are on our radar for the next few days. Celebrate all things local sports at our CultureMap Austin signature event The Tailgate, or venture through Halloween and Christmas Towns inspired by Tim Burton’s iconic film, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, September 25
Fantastic Fest
The largest genre film festival in the country continues at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar. Attendees will have the opportunity to screen a curated selection of cinema by filmmakers from around the world. Notable festival events include showings of Black Phone 2 and Shelby Oaks, and the closing night film, Whistle. Screenings and events are scheduled through September 25.
CultureMap Austin presents The Tailgate
Celebrate the local sports scene at this signature CultureMap Austin event hosted at Distribution Hall. Highlights at The Tailgate include a menu of sports-inspired snacks, premium cocktails, game-day festivities, and an auction featuring memorabilia from Texas sports legend. General admission and VIP ticket options are available. This event is for guests ages 21 and up. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Disney presents Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail
The classic film The Nightmare Before Christmas is reimagined with the help of glowing light displays and Halloween and Christmas-inspired scenes at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Guests can venture through the immersive nighttime experience and discover light installations that use interactive video projection, LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures. Tickets are available now. The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is open now through November 30.
Moody Center Alabama Shakes in concert
Blues rock band Alabama Shakes performs live at the Moody Center as part of their first tour in eight years. The group is best known for top songs such as “Don’t Wanna Fight” and “Always Alright” and has released two albums in their career. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Friday, September 26
Levitation
Music artists from genres like psych, metal, electronic, punk, indie, and dream pop will take the stage at the Palmer Events Center as Levitation makes its return. This venue is new for the three-day festival, and there will be an expanded schedule of entertainment at locations throughout Austin’s Downtown Red River District. The lineup will showcase headliners Mastodon, TV on the Radio, Pavement, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and The Black Angels, along with other up-and-coming guest performers. Tickets are available now.
KUTX Rock the Park Concert Series
Mueller Lake Park hosts a free concert series for its 15th season. This month’s family-friendly show features Joe McDermott and The Tiarras. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or stadium cushions for a comfortable listening experience. Pets on leashes are welcome. Admission is free and open to the public. The monthly series continues through November 7.
Saturday, September 27
Contracommon presents Common Ground Art Fest
Hill Country Galleria hosts a day of local and community art at Common Ground Art Fest. Highlights include more than 35 creative vendors, four live music acts, and several activations for all ages to enjoy. Festival admission is free and open to the public.