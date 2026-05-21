Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this Memorial Day weekend
Welcome to some of the final days of Texas spring. These hot happenings are local-approved. Kick back poolside at Austin Motel, or see pop music superstar Demi Lovato live in concert. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this long Memorial Day weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, May 21
ACL Live presents Sam Harris: Truth or Consequences
Philosopher, neuroscientist, and author Sam Harris sits down for a conversation at Austin City Limits Live. The best-selling author is widely known as the host of his podcast Making Sense and as the creator of his mindfulness system, Waking Up. For ticket details, go to AXS.
Friday, May 22
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents MGK in concert
Bad boy music artists MGK performs live at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Since his bombastic debut in the 2010s, the Texas-born performer has been known for his unique sound that blends hip hop and pop-punk genres. MGK comes to Austin in support his new album, Lost Americana. For more details, go to Ticketmaster.
Austin Greek Festival
Celebrate Greek culture and its impact at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. Festival highlights include authentic Greek cuisine, dance performances, church tours, a souvenirs market, a live Greek band, and more. Programming continues through May 24. Tickets are available now.
Saturday, May 23
Rancho Moonrise presents Poolside Beats: Dirty Texans DJ Set
Venture just outside of city limits to the pool at Rancho Moonrise for an unofficial summer kickoff party. Guests will have pool access and can enjoy a live DJ set performance by Dirty Texans starting at 4 pm. Speciality cocktails are available for purchase. Tickets are on sale now.
The Paramount Theatre presents Spy Kids 25th Anniversary Screening
The Paramount Theatre celebrates the 25th anniversary of blockbuster movie Spy Kids with a special screening. This classic kids film stars Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara alongside their on-screen, ex-secret agent parents Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino. Fans can enjoy a live performance by director Robert Rodriguez's Family Spy Band following the screening. General admission and VIP meet and greet tickets are available.
Sunday, May 24
Austin Motel presents No Vacancy Pool Party
Celebrate the long weekend with a dip in the pool at the Austin Motel. Party guests can groove to a live performance poolside by local artist Angel White. Beverages and food options will be available for purchase. Admission is free with RSVP. Get more details on Partiful.
Moody Center presents Demi Lovato in concert
Pop music princess Demi Lovato makes a stop on her tour at Moody Center. The longtime musician is best known for chart-topping hits including “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Heart Attack.” Lovato comes to Austin in support of her new album, It's Not That Deep, and as part of her highly-anticipated return to the musical spotlight. Get more information on Ticketmaster.