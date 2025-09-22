Family Friendly Sports Bar
Huge new sports bar in Cedar Park opens with popular burger truck
Giant, all-in-one entertainment centers are becoming increasingly popular in Central Texas and around the country, from combination bar and dog parks, to indoor gaming centers and massive mini golf venues. In Cedar Park, The All Good, a brand new community hangout space and bar, is about to join the fray. It opens at 601 Whitestone Blvd., Suite 500, on September 26.
This new venue in Cedar Park's Railyard District covers a massive 4,165 square feet, including 2,845 square feet dedicated to bar seating and 1,300 square feet reserved for events, private parties, and indoor cornhole. The All Good offers an additional 2,400-square-foot patio for those cooler days soon to come, as well as an on-site food truck from award-winning smashburger creator JABS (Just A Better Smashburger).
The All Good will feature a food truck from award-winning smashburger creator JABS. Photo courtesy of JABS
The couple behind this massive project are Gail Hastings and Trey Dart, the same folks who co-own the popular Shooters venues in Austin and Cedar Park, which combine an arcade, billiards hall, and sports bar. In fact, the All Good will have a similar ethos and fun atmosphere to Shooters. According to a recent press release, it will "blend Shooters' community-focused casual sports bar atmosphere with a welcome, immersive outdoor experience."
"The All Good was created to provide Cedar Park an environment that's more than just a bar – it's a place where everyone can kick up their feet and immerse themselves in a college football game on one of our big screens or outdoor video wall, or play a game of cornhole at either the indoor or outdoor areas, or enjoy a round of Golden Tee Golf or other various games," says Dart in an emailed statement. "We want to make sure there's something here for everyone to enjoy."
The two envision this venue being a place for special events, large parties, and even post-soccer game ice creams or crawfish broils. They note that The Railyard, an emerging entertainment district in Cedar Park, is the perfect place for such a venue.
The jovial sports bar has a retro feel.Image by Brittany Dawn Photography
"Cedar Park is booming, with more and more families moving to the area. As parents ourselves, Trey and I wanted to bring a spot like the All Good to the Railyard district for those families looking to socialize in a place that's fun for kids without sacrificing a good time for the adults," says Hastings.
She continues, "We wanted the All Good to be a good time for everyone, while highlighting Austin's beloved JABS team and local brewers and spirit companies, and eventually even more regional vendors to further expand our offerings. We want this to feel like a hub for local love and not just another chain."
To make it a good time for both kids and adults, Hastings and Dart enlisted Designtrait Architects to transform the space, which was once a massive brewery, into a full-service bar with 20 beers and wine on tap and hangout spot. The bar is the centerpiece, and in addition to the lawn games both inside and outside, there will be TVs for sports and outdoor video walls.
The All Good will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, September 26, with all-day drink specials. Hours are 11 am to midnight daily.
