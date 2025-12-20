Hot headlines
Hot taqueria takes over South Austin Tex-Mex spot and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week is full or restaurant tidbits, from a longtime Tex-Mex closure to many exciting openings. Plus, where to dine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Austin. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then find festive weekend fun right here.
1. Popular taqueria to take over 40-year Tex-Mex eatery in South Austin. El Mercado Restaurant & Cantina South has closed after 40 years, and De Nada Cantina will open a new location in the space, keeping some of El Mercado's dishes alive.
2. Austin bar team opens indulgent deli with house sausages and cocktails. The Cavalier, a well-loved East Austin bar and greasy spoon, is branching out with a meaty new restaurant in Bouldin Creek.
3. Late-night taquería from Mexico moves into Austin off Sixth Street. After decades in Mexico, a family-owned taco joint has opened a new Austin location.
4. Pizza-obsessed chef debuts neo-traditional Italian restaurant in Austin. Austin has a new pizzeria with a passionate pizzaiolo. Moderna Bar & Pizzeria is open now, with chef Leo Spizzirri at the helm, at 1717 W. 6th St.
Beet and citru salad at Moderna. Photo by Brianna Caleri
5. 14 Austin restaurants hosting cozy Christmas meals in 2025. From festive Christmas Eve dinners to cozy Christmas Day brunches and lingering holiday meals, dining rooms across the city are embracing the season with special menus and celebratory flair.