Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
‘Tis the season to stay busy. Enjoy the music of the holidays performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for one night only, or enjoy a cold brew and get some shopping done at Koko’s Beer Hall. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, December 18
The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
Austin’s one-stop holiday shop is open at the Palmer Events Center. In addition to showcasing a variety of unique gifts, and surprising finds, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar offers shoppers the opportunity to meet the makers behind the goods. Additional highlights include family-friendly live music and one-of-a-kind artwork. The bazaar will remain open through December 21. Tickets are available now.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More
The iconic musical group Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings their international holiday tour to Austin’s Moody Center for a night of seasonal celebration. This all-new production of the popular The Ghosts of Christmas Eve will include music that blends a variety of genres for an experience that all ages can enjoy. The show will also feature a 25th anniversary tribute to Beethoven's Last Night. A limited number of tickets are available.
Koko's Alpine Lodge & Christmas Market
Koko’s Beer Hall invites visitors to get in the holiday spirit with a German-style pop-up lodge and vendor market. Festivities include themed cocktails, seasonal beers, bingo, screenings of holiday movies, and a variety of local vendors. Admission is free and open to the public. The Alpine Lodge and Christmas Market is open through January 3, 2026.
Murray & Peter present A Drag Queen Christmas
Get fabulously festive at Austin City Limits Live as A Drag Queen Christmas comes to the stage. Audiences can expect awe-inspiring performances from a star-studded lineup featuring Onya Nurve, Shea Coulee, Crystal Methyd, Suzie Toot, Lydia B. Kollins, and more beloved queens. The longest running drag performance in the country will be hosted by Nina West. General admission and VIP meet-and-greet tickets are on sale now.
Friday, December 19
Austin Proper presents Holiday Illustrator's Tea
Sip and be merry at boutique hotel Austin Proper’s signature monthly tea event. This immersive event is led by artist Stephanie J. Schiller of Vogue Vignette and features a curated menu of specialty tea blends. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive holiday-inspired meal, an elevated tea service, and unique keepsake to take home when the afternoon ends. Get more details on OpenTable.
Saturday, December 20
Beerthoven presents Hoppy Holidays
An Austin tradition continues on the steps of the Neill-Cochran House Museum. Hoppy Holidays highlights include a live concert of carols by the Tinsel Singers, hot cocoa, and cold beer offerings. Each ticket comes with a voucher for one free visit to the museum to redeem for a future date. Tickets for both evenings are available.
Sunday, December 21
The Paramount Theatre presents Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour
Broadway star Leslie Odom, Jr. performs a special holiday show live at The Paramount Theatre. Odom is best known for his Tony Award-winning role as as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. During the concert, he will perform a selection of holiday classics, original songs from his Christmas albums, and fan favorites from Hamilton for an evening of entertainment.