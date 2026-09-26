Hot Headlines
H-E-B names Austin-area brand one of Texas' best and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Austin news of the week, from the quest for Texas' best products to exciting festival announcements. Plus, Austin is now one of the strongest real estate markets for buyers in the U.S.
Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. H-E-B names Austin-area company among 'Texas Best.' The beloved Texas supermarket chain has narrowed down the finalists for its annual Quest for Texas Best competition, including one from Bastrop.
2. Austin declared one of the top 10 buyer's markets in U.S. right now. The tide has turned for the Austin housing market, and buyers have more power than ever. Austin is now one of the top 10 strongest buyer's markets in the nation, with sellers outnumbering buyers by about 115 percent.
3. Brooks & Dunn, Ella Langley to headline 2027 Two Step Inn in Georgetown. Popular Georgetown festival Two Step Inn has announced its 2027 lineup including headliners Brooks & Dunn and Ella Langley.
Two Step Inn is returning for its fifth year in April. Photo by Dusana Karam
4. New 3-day Hill Country music experience will only sell 200 tickets. A new multi-day music event coming to the Hill Country will gather small crowds for shows in a beautiful outdoor setting.
5. Austin home to No. 1 biggest drop in rent prices in the U.S. this year. A new report has revealed that Texas is leading the nation in annual rent declines since 2025. In August, Austin rent prices fell as much as 19 percent since the the same month a year before.