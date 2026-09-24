Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivals are having a moment in the city, and this roundup is proof. Get passes to the Texas Tribune Festival and experience conversations among some of the nation’s top politicians, authors, and journalists. For music lovers, Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival promises two days of live music by some of the best guitarists in the world. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, September 24
The Texas Tribune Festival
Journalists, politicians, and public figures converge at multiple venues including the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown. The three-day festival will feature one-on-one conversations with guests including Democratic nominee for Texas Governor Gina Hinojosa, U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico, Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl Rove, and others. For a full schedule and ticket options, Governor of New Jersey Mikie Sherrill, journalist Maggie Haberman, author Imani Perry, and others. To learn more, visit the festival website.
The Big Queer Weekend
Austin’s queer creative community comes together for a four-day experience spanning arts, film, music, and drag. Highlights include red carpet events, filmmaker Q&As, live entertainment, screenings of six feature films from aGLIFF and SXSW Film, and more. Admission varies by event. Film tickets, weekend passes, and more ticket options are available.
Broadway in Austin presents Mrs. Doubtfire
The classic 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire is reimagined as a Broadway production at Bass Concert Hall. Audiences will experience the beloved Mrs. Doubtfire, created by actor and devout father Daniel Hillard, as she comes to life on stage and teaches a timeless lesson about loving your family. Shows are scheduled through September 27. Tickets are on sale now.
Moody Amphitheater presents Freya Skye in concert
English singer and actress Freya Skye performs live at Moody Amphitheater. She comes to Austin in support of her debut EP, stardust. Skye is best known for her appearance on the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2022 and her role in Disney's Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Friday, September 25
Comedy Mothership presents Pauly Shore
Comedian and actor Pauly Shore brings his material to the stage at Comedy Mothership. Shore is best known for his rise to fame in the 1990s with his MTV show Totally Pauly and appearances in movies like Encino Man, Jury Duty, and A Goofy Movie. Shows are scheduled through September 27. Booth seating and general admission tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, September 26
COTALand presents Grand Opening Celebration
Be among the first to experience the brand-new amusement park located inside Circuit of The Americas. Guests to the family-friendly celebration will get the opportunity to explore Texas’ first tilt roller coaster and the Palindrome, a one-of-a-kind shuttle coaster that travels both forward and backward along the same track. Additional highlights include live entertainment, complimentary food and beverages, and a fireworks celebration. Tickets and passes are on sale now.
Sunday, September 27
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival
Some of the world’s best guitarists converge for two nights at the Moody Center. Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival will feature mainstage concerts by artists including Jimmie Vaughan, Buddy Guy, Sonny Landreth, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., Pete Townshend, and Clapton himself. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.