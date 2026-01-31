Hot Headlines
Casual Italian restaurant coming to Hyde Park and more popular stories
Editor's note: Hope you're hungry — the top Austin news of the week is full of restaurant tidbits. Plus, a new real estate report shows the Austin market is headed for stability. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. New Jersey chef brings counter-service Italian restaurant to Hyde Park. A chef with a pedigree that includes Emmer & Rye in Texas and Momofuku Ssam in New York is opening a counter-service Italian restaurant, Umarell, in Hyde Park. The team is targeting Tuesday, February 3, for the opening.
2. Cheesesteaks and 43-year-old restaurant refresh beef up Austin food news. A new sandwich trailer, new owner for Hyde Park Bar & Grill, new Mediterranean concept, and more.
3. Michelin-recognized chef to head new Hill Country resort restaurant. A Central Texas-born chef who earned Michelin recognition in California is returning to his birthplace for a new resort restaurant. Estella, at the upcoming wellness resort Canyon Ranch Austin, will be led by Chef Val Cantú, the chef behind two Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurant Californios.
Well, shucks. Chef Val Cantú is all about masa. Val Cantú/Facebook
4. Austin housing market drops its 'urgency' in more stable 2026. A new Central Texas housing market report reveals Austin's housing market showed "clear signs" of stability at the end of 2025, and the "recalibration" of the market will make real estate trends easier to predict in 2026.
5. Texas ice cream brand Blue Bell teases new protein dessert. Texas-based Blue Bell is flexing a new product line with this nutritional wonder: a "high-protein frozen dairy dessert."