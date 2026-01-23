News You Can Eat
Cheesesteaks and 43-year-old restaurant refresh beef up Austin food news
However this cold weekend goes, the Austin food scene is plugging along. Restaurants may have to postpone events or even close, but here are some pretty sure bets as a last hurrah before ice forms or something to return to after it melts.
Openings and closings
The former home of the short-lived but well-regarded Zoé Tong (1530 Barton Springs Rd.), which closed in late 2024, is reopening soon with a new "Mediterranean-inspired" concept. Oria, by the team behind Space Cowboy, is centered around charcoal- and wood-fired dishes and is planning for a February opening. Dishes will be shareable and the restaurant will take advantage of the beautiful outdoor surroundings near Barton Springs. CultureMap will share more information when an opening date is set.
As the Austin American-Statesman reports, the 43-year-old Hyde Park Bar & Grill now has new owners. This shouldn't change much for the restaurant, as new owners Brian and Angela Luke of Artemis Mediterranean Grill only plan to make minor changes. They'll target efficiency and add "a little more flavor to the menu," the Statesman says.
A new food trailer is moving in at Daydreamer, and it's a newcomer to Austin. Little Arthur's by way of Denver, Colorado, deals in steak sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and other sandwiches that are generously (even bravely) proportioned and often finished with lots of melty cheese. The social media announcement sets a goal to open by the time South by Southwest rolls around (March 12) and hiring for a morning baking and prep team, plus line cooks, is already underway. A team member confirms in the comments that the Denver location will stay in business after the move.
We've already alerted readers of the arrival of High Road DelicaTexan, but a grand opening event on January 31 is worth a double dip. The casual eatery by the folks from The Cavalier presents high-quality, indulgent pub food including house-cured meats, and craft cocktails. The grand opening was originally scheduled for January 24, but the team decided to postpone due to the impending freeze. There will be food and drink specials throughout the day, including $2 off handhelds and happy hour specials, plus time blocks for kid-friendly activities (3-6 pm) and an adults-only cocktail party (9 pm to midnight).
ICYMI: Since last week's food news column, Austinites celebrated the completion of a CBD store cocktail bar that's been in the works for years, Sweet Sensi Lounge. Plus, Travis Heights Mexican food truck Con Madre Cocina is transitioning back to trailer life after a short stint a ghost kitchen, which will stay open.
Other news and notes
Whether this item is food news or not is up to readers. The Hill Country Galleria, a fancy outdoor mall in Bee Cave, has launched its Live on the Lawn concert series, which will run Friday nights from now through March 27. Guests can head out there for free shows by local artists — next up is Nathan Harlan (January 23) — and try one of the many restaurants on the property. Some of the local restaurants include Buenos Aires Café, Simply Pho House, and Amy's Ice Creams.
Last-minute tickets are still available for an close-knit cookbook party with actor Brie Larson and chef Courtney McBroom at Hotel Saint Cecilia on January 23. The event celebrates their new book, Party People, which of course is all about entertaining. Guests will get to mingle at a cocktail reception, meet the authors, and take home a signed copy of the book. Tickets ($125) are available via Eventbrite.
Austinites looking for a warm pick-me-up can find caffeine and booze together at Irish pub the Dead Rabbit from January 23-26 for National Irish Coffee Day. Guests can opt for the classic Irish coffee (Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, hot coffee, demerara, whipped cream, and nutmeg) or several twists including the Irish Coffee Martini and the 1661 Belfast Coffee with Irish Poitín (moonshine) and cold brew.
South African wine bar Cape Bottle Room is hosting a sweet pairing pop-up January 29, matching up wines and ice cream flights by Chef Jack Fanelli of the original Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club. Flavors and pairings are a surprise, but a photo teaser shows a hefty topping. Tickets ($54 including a 20 percent service gratuity) are available at capebottleroom.com.