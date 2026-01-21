TRUCK REFRESH
Austin taco trailer Con Madre Cocina returns with new setup
The Travis Heights Mexican food truck Con Madre Cocina is reopening this Friday, January 23, after spending the past month operating out of a North Austin ghost kitchen.
The family-owned operation temporarily relocated while replacing its longtime setup with a new 24-foot food trailer, which has now been delivered and inspected. In a statement provided to CultureMap Austin, CEO Alfredo Bustinza said Con Madre will resume on-site service at 628 East Oltorf St. this Friday at 7 am.
Con Madre Cocina has served customers at its East Oltorf location since 2009, becoming a familiar neighborhood stop, particularly for breakfast. The menu includes breakfast tacos and burritos, but also extends beyond morning fare.
Lunch and dinner options range from Madre’s Mole Plate — chicken in a signature mole sauce served with rice and refried beans — to enchiladas suizas and gorditas stuffed with beans and choice of meat. The menu has vegetarian taco options, birria and street tacos, as well as chicken flautas estilo a la Madre. Pozole rojo and other traditional Mexican soups also are on the menu.
Birria tacos folded in corn tortillas and topped with chopped white onion and fresh cilantro, served with lime wedges.Con Madre Cocina/Instagram
These cooking traditions are rooted in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, with recipes passed down across three generations of the same family.
The Travis Heights site, located along East Oltorf next to a Valero gas station, has anchored Con Madre's growth. During the last 16 years, Con Madre Cocina expanded beyond its original food truck setup to include a ghost kitchen operation, locations in Dallas and, more recently, catering, all while remaining under family ownership.
During the relocation period, Con Madre Cocina continued operating out of its ghost kitchen at 5610 N. Interstate 35, allowing the business to remain open while the new trailer was completed. The business notes it remains open most holidays. When service resumes, Con Madre Cocina plans to return to regular operations in Travis Heights while continuing its ghost kitchen and catering offerings.
Hours at the Oltorf location, as published on the business' website, are 7 am to 2 pm Mondays and Tuesdays, 7 am to 8 pm Wednesdays through Fridays, and 8 am to 8 pm Saturdays and Sundays.