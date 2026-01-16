Sweeter and Sweeter
Austin CBD store re-introduces cocktail lounge with grand opening
An Austin-based CBD brand has stepped their game up from farmers markets to a luxe speakeasy, selling both cannabis and alcohol. Sweet Sensi, which makes everything from chocolate to soap, will host a grand opening celebration to reveal completed renovations at Sweet Sensi Lounge on Saturday, January 17.
Sweet Sensi and the Sweet Sensi Lounge, both at 607 Congress Ave., already have a loyal audience and have technically been open for quite some time. Fittingly, the shop's original grand opening was held April 20, 2024. However, the lounge was developed later, and has been in various states of improvement since then. A representative at the store says this time — the third opening celebration — the bar and performance space are officially done.
"I would call [the last celebration] less of a grand opening and more of an unveiling of the store being something new," the rep said. "This is more the grand opening people would have expected."
The occasion marks the completion of the bar itself, a performance stage, a DJ booth, and more cosmetic changes including wallpaper and portraits. As before, guests can stop by to shop CBD products in the retail portion of the space and order cocktails in the lounge.
Guests stopping by for the party can expect tunes by two DJs all night, a free drink with their RSVP, and a Sweet Sensi coupon. The first 50 guests will get a sweeter deal: complimentary Sweet Sensi products. The event listing encourages guests to come early, and with more than 150 attendees signed up so far, folks should probably take that seriously.
Sweet Sensi is gathering RSVPs via Partiful. Guests must be 21 or older and must have a valid ID.
Even if locals miss the party, the grand opening serves as an introduction to the wider community who may not suspect that past the polished display windows, there's a bar and performance space.
The cocktail menu is available to browse online, featuring classics like an old fashioned with Blanton’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Vermont maple syrup; harder-to-find twists like the Red Red Wine Margarita with Sauza Tres Generaciones Anejo and Caliveda Pinot Noir; and coffee-based concoctions like the Blooming Budz Espresso, a double shot of espresso poured over a Bailey's-infused chocolate ball, with an optional RumChata bath.
Desserts wrap the menu up and do away with munchies. Indecisive guests get a hand from the menu, which suggests pairings with certain types of alcohol: for whiskey drinkers, perhaps the whiskey ginger cookies with orange marmalade or the peach crème brûlée; for those drinking tequila, there's the terpene-misted watermelon sorbetto.
Sweet Sensi Lounge opens daily at noon. It can be accessed through the Sweet Sensi shop, which opens at noon and closes at midnight.