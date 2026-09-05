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UT Austin hooks No. 2 ranking in Texas and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes yet another honor for UT Austin, Hill Coutnry eats, and a dino-sized discovery. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your Labor Day weekend via this guide.
1. UT Austin declared No. 2 best Texas university in new 2027 list. Education ranking and review website Niche has released its 2027 rankings of the best colleges in the U.S., and the University of Texas at Austin hooks top honors as the No. 1 best university in the city and the second best in Texas.
2. 6 Hill Country restaurants worth the drive from Austin. While wine gets most of the attention in the Hill Country, something has to soak it up. From famed barbecue joints to elegant bistros, some of the region’s best eats are a relatively short drive from Austin. These are our favorite detours.
3. Hiker near Austin discovers impressively preserved dinosaur track. A dinosaur track recently discovered along Brushy Creek in Hutto is offering a glimpse into Central Texas’ prehistoric past.
4. Terry Black's announces opening date for New Braunfels restaurant. Austin’s Terry Black’s Barbecue is finally firing up the pit in New Braunfels. The rapidly growing chain will open its highly anticipated Hill Country restaurant on September 15.
5. New downtown Austin coffee and cocktail bar adopts 'third space' ethos. This new coffee shop, bar, and event space opens September 8 and is designed as a third space and community area, rather than your typical stop-in café.
The Watershed is a combination of bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and event space. Photo by Patrick Gartner