Sip and Stay
New downtown Austin coffee and cocktail bar adopts 'third space' ethos
A new coffee shop, bar, and event space opens September 9 at 1004 W. 11th St. The Watershed is designed to be a third space and community area, rather than your typical stop-in café.
Before the official opening, the team is hosting a preview on Saturday, September 5, offering free coffee from 8 am to noon. They call it a stress test for the coffee program, and it doubles as a soft opening for the public.
Patrick Gartner of Verified Hospitality is developing the project alongside Austin Pfiester and Austin Berry of Lost Herd Enterprises. Gartner says the group kept the original structure on the site rather than tearing it down, and design-wise, they're really leaning into the traditional Texas ice house look. This, he says, is largely why property owner Walter Long decided to lease them the space.
Gartner says the goal is to build something people actually treat as part of their daily routine.
"My highest aspiration for this place is that it's going to be a community amenity — more like an accessible third space... that sells things at a good price," Gartner says.
Part of that vision comes from Gartner's own memories of hanging around coffee shops when he was younger.
"It kind of reminded me of the coffee shops I hung out at when I was a kid, in high school and college — places where you'd hang out and see people read poetry," Gartner says. The Watershed plans to host open mic nights and poetry readings in that same spirit, along with live music through potential partnerships with UT Austin.
The Watershed's bar focuses on natural, low-intervention wines, locally roasted coffee, and craft and old-world beer, plus a non-alcoholic cocktail program Gartner says he wants to feel just as thought-out as the drinks with liquor in them.
Food comes from Muy Yum, a food truck run by chef Claudia Willis Villegas that started as a food blog and farmers market business before Villegas put it on wheels. The menu blends classic deli-style dishes with a Latin twist, built around a concept Villegas calls "Sobre Mesa" on the company's website — or lingering at the table long after the meal is finished. Muy Yum sources ingredients primarily from Texas and Mexico, including sourdough from local Austin partner ThoroughBread.
The Watershed includes roughly 2,000 square feet indoors and another 2,000 square feet outside, with capacity hosting up to 200 people for events. Gartner says the space was designed to handle everything from the artsy gatherings mentioned above to private parties and corporate meetings, with a separate area for smaller groups.
"We're in kind of a privileged position where we've designed our space to be — for lack of a better word — modular," Gartner says.
The Watershed marks the first project where Verified Hospitality holds an equity stake rather than working purely as a consultant, a shift Gartner says reflects a broader change in how developers and hospitality operators work together in Austin.
"This project actually started as a consulting job, and the longer we talked about it, the more excited I got, and it turned into an equity deal," Gartner says. "Usually you'll see a developer build a shell and lease it to a restaurant — a pure tenant relationship. This let us be there from zero: the ideation, the market research, the entire build. It's the first time I've built a place I'd genuinely want to spend time in myself, lining up what works in the neighborhood and what's missing."
The Watershed operates seven days a week, opening at 8 am for coffee service on weekdays. Happy hour runs daily with half-off bottles of wine, plus an all-day happy hour on Mondays.