Hobby How-to
New social app for trying guided hobbies launches in Austin
It's generally held wisdom that a great way to make friends is through hobbies. But when figuring out how to start, folks can hit a wall. That's why a new tech company, Soularis, has officially launched in Austin, with the goal of introducing users to new hobbies and each other.
Soularis essentially acts as a booking platform where users can hire guides (or sign up to be one) to lead them in a wide variety of hobbies from tennis, to music production, to reading tarot.
Founder and CEO Alexandra Frankel Silverman saw "firsthand" that finding a hobby can be an uphill battle, a press release says. That might be surprising for someone who has chased pastimes as diverse ceramics and marathon training, but as she told the website Bold Journey, it took work to get there. After a breakup, she said her life felt "really f**king boring," and she made a list of possible hobbies, stumbling through the early logistics.
Now that she's on the other, more hobby-filled side of life, her list-making proclivity has evolved into a platform that Austinites can join themselves. Silverman also tapped Amy Lohr as the chief brand officer for Soularis.
The app dubs the users who hire people "explorers" and the users who lead people "guides." It also creates a third category called "havens" for local venues that are hosting the experiences.
Havens aren't on the platform yet, but the website suggests that businesses with slow hours can sign up to host "curated experiences" during those times. Havens are key to what sets Soularis apart from similar apps, the website shows on a comparison chart that lists "curated venue matching" and "3-sided marketplace" as unique strengths.
Users who already have a hobby in mind can type it into the Soularis search bar, or they can browse five preset categories: creative arts, fitness & wellness, food & drink, celestial & outdoors, and skills & learning.
A quick scroll through some of these finds "journeys" that range from $15 (paddle boarding with music and conversation) to $250 (a private wine tasting). Filters also let users browse by "journey type" (group or private) and skill level. The release says new offerings will keep popping up.
Curious users who want to meet the Soularis team can attend a free Hobby Club gathering at Zilker Park on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 pm. Bringing a hobby to work on is encouraged, but not required. Dogs can also join, too.