Voting Guide
Here's what Texans should know about the statewide election right now
Voting is underway for Texas' 17 statewide propositions, as well as several local tax rate elections and races.
Early voting began on Monday, October 20, and runs through Friday, October 31. Friday, October 24, is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. Election Day is November 4.
This voter guide breaks down everything you need to know to cast your ballot in the Nov. 4 election, from how to find your polling place to what you need to bring with you to vote.
When and where you can vote
To verify your voter registration status, click here.
To vote, you will want to see if the county you live in participates in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP). If your county does participate in CWPP, you can vote at any polling place in the county. If your county doesn't participate in CWPP, you can only vote at the polling place assigned to you.
On Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, all polling places are open from 7 am to 7 pm. As long as you get in line before 7 pm, you will be able to vote.
To see a full list of polling locations throughout Travis, Williamson, and Hays counties, click here.
To verify whether your mail-in or in-person ballot has been received, you can track it on the Texas Secretary of State website. Ballots mailed in may take a few days to appear on the website.
What you need to bring to vote
To vote in Texas, you need to have a form of identification when you go to cast your ballot at a polling location.
Here is a list of acceptable forms of photo identification:
- Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas handgun license issued by DPS
- U.S. military identification card containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- U.S. passport (book or card)
If you don't have one of the forms of ID listed above and can't reasonably obtain one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration":
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
Reminder: Cellphones are not allowed inside polling locations. Voters can, however, print a copy of their sample ballot and bring it with them to the polls or bring written notes.
The use of the following devices is also not allowed inside the polling place:
- Cameras
- Tablet computers
- Laptop computers
- Sound recorders
- Any other device that may be used to record sound or images
In Texas, people are also not allowed to wearing clothing or accessories that display support for a candidate, political party or measure, whether or not they appear on the ballot. Anyone wearing such items within 100 feet of a polling place entrance may be asked to remove or cover them before entering.
What's on the ballot?
There are 17 statewide propositions on the Nov. 4 ballot. Here's a rough summary of each topic.
- Proposition 1 — Texas State Technical College funding
- Proposition 2 — Capital gains tax ban
- Proposition 3 — Bail reform
- Proposition 4 — Water infrastructure funding
- Proposition 5 — Tax exemption on animal feed
- Proposition 6 — Securities tax ban
- Proposition 7 — Tax exemptions for veterans' spouses
- Proposition 8 — Inheritance tax ban
- Proposition 9 — Inventory and equipment tax ban
- Proposition 10 — Tax exemption for homes destroyed by fire
- Proposition 11 — School exemption for the elderly or disabled homeowners
- Proposition 12 — Changing the state judicial conduct commission
- Proposition 13 — Increased school tax exemption for homeowners
- Proposition 14 — Funding for dementia research and prevention
- Proposition 15 — Codifying parental rights
- Proposition 16 — Clarifying citizenship requirement for voters
- Proposition 17 — Property tax exemption for border security infrastructure
For more information on these propositions and what they mean, click here.
Travis County
Depending on where you live, your ballot may include city council or mayoral races. If you're a Travis County resident, you can see a sample ballot for the county, by clicking here.
City of Austin tax rate election
Proposition Q: If approved, this proposed legislation would add a 5 cent increase for every $100 of personal property value. It would increase Austinites' monthly homeowner city tax bill by about $25.22.
