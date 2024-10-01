This Will Work
Luxe members-only work club shows off first Austin space
Perhaps work doesn't need to be luxurious, but it sure helps to get the creative juices flowing. Good news for those who work best under a potted palm: a beautiful new space is sprucing up East Austin's remote work landscape starting October 1.
The Malin is a boutique-sized members-only co-working space located at 1515 E. Cesar Chavez St. But this is no WeWork; this co-working space is largely centered around luxury and hospitality. Members will have access to a complimentary executive assistant and concierge staff to prepare meetings, run personal errands, and even book dinner reservations.
Favorite coffee orders and pastries (yes, there will be pastries) will be remembered, flower arrangements will be fresh, and lunches will often be catered. The staff will be available for members between 8 am and 7 pm, Monday through Friday, and those with "desk" or "dedicated office" memberships will have access to the space 24/7 — they just won't have staff help.
Design-wise, the space looks like something straight out of Architectural Digest. Think five star hotel meets cozy library meets workspace. This 12,000-square-foot club includes 24 desks, 12 phone booths, ten private offices, four meeting rooms, and two libraries, as well as plenty of open workspace. All interiors are custom-made and you can expect solid oak desks, poured crystal dividers, and artwork lining the walls.
Interiors at The Malin are custom-designed to support focused work and creativity. Photo courtesy of Alpha Smoot.
The idea, according to The Malin's founder, former professional "footballer" Ciarán McGuigan, was to create an "elevated environment that compliments a traditional corporate HQ as well as one’s home office, appealing to professionals across all categories."
"It’s a place that offers a sense of belonging and inspiration," he continues, "where every detail — from the furniture layout to the art on the walls — and the quality of the service, has been thoughtfully curated to support focused work and creativity."
People may have heard of The Malin before, as there are five other locations already: three in New York and two in Nashville. This will be the first opening in Texas.
Warm neutrals and soft textures make The Malin feel homey.Photo courtesy of Alpha Smoot
"Each location shares a core design language – custom oak millwork, marble and travertine tables, warm colors and sumptuous textures," McGuigan says. "But beyond that, every space takes on a unique character reflective of its surroundings. Our West Village club, for example, is in the landmarked American Railway Supply building which dates back to 1911, so we paid homage to that heritage by stripping back the ceiling to expose original wood beams and introduced custom millwork resembling train cars."
The Austin location was a new build by Chioco Design. The local architecture firm has worked on lots of recognizable locations around town, but perhaps none more widely known than the South Congress Torchy's Tacos. The building that houses The Malin, simply titled 1515, maximizes outdoor space with balconies and decks.
"The building’s strong architectural elements served as a point of inspiration for our team, allowing us to thoughtfully shape the interiors to embody the creative and youthful energy that defines East Austin," says McGuigan. "It’s this considered attention to context that gives each location its character, making it a true reflection of the community it serves."
East Austin was an obvious choice, he says, because it is an "exciting and rapidly evolving neighborhood."
The Malin also includes spaces to take breaks and be social, like this cozy den. Photo courtesy of Alpha Smoot
"We find that the most ambitious professionals across sectors seek us out. Austin is one of the fastest-growing tech and venture capital hubs in the United States, and it’s home to a dynamic mix of professionals and creatives," McGuigan says, adding, "[East Austin] home to a growing number of galleries – I’ve been closely following the programming at Mass Gallery and always like to take a stroll at Canopy. [Plus, it has] a fantastic restaurant scene – some favorites include Suerte, Juan in a Million, and Casa Bianca. We recognize how many businesses favor South Congress and we appreciate East Austin’s blend of old and new."
It's true that Austin is a hub for tech workers and creative freelancers alike, many of whom work remotely. Of course you can simply drive, walk, or bike yourself to your favorite library branch or coffee shop to get out of the house for work, but these spaces may not be ideal for meetings, working with a small team, peace and quiet, or, of course, utilizing a complimentary personal assistant.
The Malin includes four meeting rooms as well as ample open workspace. Photo courtesy of Alpha Smoot.
Pet parents should be warned, though, that the Malin has a strict no pets policy (barring service dogs), so if part of the appeal of working from home or a cafe is keeping a furry companion company, this space won't work.
Right now, The Malin is offering Founding Members rates of $275 per month (for an Access Membership) or $580 (for a dedicated desk space), which will eventually go up. An Access Membership includes access to the communal workspace plus all onsite amenities and member perks.
There is no application to become a member; it's a first-come, first-served situation. Prospective members can purchase a membership on the website, or they can book a tour of the space and chat with the team about membership options.
The East Austin Malin has a cool exterior, too.The Malin/themalin.co
Keep in mind, members of the East Austin Malin will need an All Access membership to use the other Malin locations. They can bring in three complimentary guests per month, but after that any guests (including non-members they might have meetings with) will need to pay for a day pass.
To learn more or sign up, visit themalin.co.