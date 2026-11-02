Construction in Kyle
Construction begins on retail center between Austin and San Antonio
A large new mixed-use development is adding interest to the corridor between Austin and San Antonio. Called Kyle Park, the development spans 101 acres with retail, hotel, and multi-family uses.
Kyle Park is a project between Transwestern Investments and NewQuest. The companies have now kicked off construction of the retail portion of the development, which will be the "central aspect" of the center, according to a press release.
The "regional lifestyle center" at the northeast corner of I-35 and Bebee Road will offer approximately 412,588 square feet of retail space, to be divided up between big box, inline, and pad site (freestanding) structures.
The release confirms a number of incoming tenants: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington, HomeGoods, ULTA Beauty, TJ Maxx, Barnes & Noble, Boot Barn, and EOS Fitness. The merchandising portion is "largely leased" already.
In addition to retail, Kyle Park will include:
- A multi-family component that will make up its own phase of construction
- A trail network that spans more than 50 miles around town, with golf cart access and sidewalks
A rendering shows a town square-type setup with a central gathering area, water features, a mural, and lots of lush landscaping. Residences appear to look over the retail and dining section, as well as their own green space.
“This property presented a rare opportunity to comprehensively address the evolving demands of one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States,” said Transwestern partner William Duncan in the release. “NewQuest has been instrumental in bringing the retail vision to life, and we see tremendous long-term potential in this corridor along I-35 as Kyle continues to attract new residents, businesses and investment.”