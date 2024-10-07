A Towering Task
Famous UT Tower will look new again after years of renovations
One of the most famous sights at the University of Texas at Austin, the Tower, is soon undergoing a big renovation. It'll take a few years, estimated through the summer of 2027, but when it comes out the other side it should look like as new as it did in 1937.
The project is called “Our Tower: The Next 100 Years,” and it will start exterior work in November. It is part of a $70 million budget that was improved in August, and it'll include work on the "stone, windows, lighting, clockface, and historic gilding on the facade," according to a press release.
This will mean repainting metal and wood, applying gilding, and reconstructing the east and west entrances, all in their original colors and styles.
Some renovations were announced in 2022, but this announcement gives a more complete look at what will be done — and some of the work is coming as soon as this fall.
A rendering of the Tower after renovations looks the same, but cleaner.Rendering courtesy of the University of Texas at Austin
“The most iconic symbol of The University of Texas, the Tower represents the long-standing tradition of excellence this great University is known for,” said UT System Board of Regents chairman Kevin P. Eltife int the release. “This restoration is one of the board’s top priorities, and we are thrilled the work is getting underway. We want every UT student, faculty and staff member, and alum to have a sense of pride as they walk across the Forty Acres, and especially when they see the Tower restored to its former glory.”
Some of the work is also to improve how the Tower functions, including updating exterior lights to work with LEDs, replacing some roofs, and fixing up windows for better energy efficiency.
A summary by the University of the project's scope so far.Graphic courtesy of the University of Texas at Austin
The project will be led by Robert A.M. Stern Architects LLC (RAMSA), which partially specializes in historic renovations and has worked on other university projects, including at Yale, the University of Portland (in Oregon), Georgetown University (in Washington, D.C.), the University of Connecticut, and other stately buildings.
Someone repaints the cast iron spandrels in 1969. They depict five ancient alphabets: Egyptian hieroglyphics, Phoenician, Hebrew, Greek, and Latin.Photo courtesy of the University of Texas at Austin
The Tower will keep serving its current purposes throughout the process, including as a commemorative surface for burnt orange lighting, although it will be fitted with scaffolding and a decorative covering, along with the main building, which will be covered first in November. The Tower and the main building's south facade will stay uncovered until after commencement in 2025.
“Our Tower was built as a sign of audacity and a young university’s aspirations for excellence. Nearly a century later, we have those same characteristics. The Tower represents what is possible for a world-class university that is committed to creating knowledge and teaching tomorrow’s leaders to change the world,” said UT President Jay Hartzell. “Thanks to the vision and support of our Board of Regents, and the generosity of alumni and friends, we are ready to begin realizing the future for our most important University landmark.”
A 2027 view of the West Entrance.Rendering courtesy of the University of Texas at Austin
Funding doesn't come entirely from the Board of Regents’ budget; it is also from the Available University Fund and individual gifts. The campaign to provide funding is ongoing, led by Marcie and Bob Zlotnik. The amount raised will eventually determine the final scope of the project.
“Bob and I are honored to contribute to such a historic project for the University, which will restore the Tower to its former luster and secure its legacy for future generations of Longhorns,” said Marcie Zlotnik. “The Tower holds such a special place in our hearts, and through the very earliest phase of this effort, we have relished connecting with many of the University’s friends and supporters to reignite our collective love for it.”
More information about the Tower is available at tower.utexas.edu.