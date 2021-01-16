All-star Texas chef cooks up new bistro near Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. All-star Texas chef cooks up new Hill Country bistro near Austin. An acclaimed Texas chef is tantalizing the Austin-area restaurant scene with a new eatery in Wimberley. Hildee’s Dine-Inn is billed as a "Hill Country bistro," and will offer brunch, lunch, and dinner when it opens this summer.

2. 7 things to know in Austin food right now: Oak Hill pizzeria folds after 27 years. Austin Pizza Garden announced it will close this weekend after nearly three decades in Oak Hill.

3. Austin apartment rents falling faster than rest of Texas, says report. Good news: Despite the pandemic-induced population boom, Austin apartment rates actually fell last year. Bad news: They're still the second highest in Texas.

4. 4 Austin eateries boxing up restaurant-quality subscriptions for in-home meals. Local restaurants are now offering subscription boxes to help patrons dine on some of our favorite dishes at home.

5. Regal Austin brewery opens new 2-mile nature trail around Hill Country property. Jester King Brewery is turning part of its 165-acre kingdom into an outdoorsy escape. A new two-mile nature trail is now open, allowing patrons to sip 'n' stroll through the Hill Country.