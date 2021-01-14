Home » Restaurants + Bars
Regal Austin brewery opens new 2-mile nature trail around Hill Country property

Woman walking with baby and holding a beer
Bring the whole family. Photo courtesy of Jester King Brewery

As a nod to these pandemic times, Jester King Brewery is turning part of its 165-acre kingdom into an outdoorsy escape.

It's opening up a two-mile nature trail, giving patrons another way to safely exercise and gather in far West Austin. There's also a half-mile loop around the farm, so hikers and walkers can enjoy both the beautiful Hill Country and the property's goats.

This news comes shortly after Jester King announced it would be opening a five-unit hotel, called The Tipping T Inn.

This gives trail visitors the option of staying for the night, or just stopping off for a beer and a pizza when they're done getting their steps in.

To ensure everyone's safety, masks must be worn at all times on the trail and in the brewery, except while eating and drinking at tables.

Access to the trail is by reservation only, and you can secure a date and time here.

Jester King's hours are 3-8 pm Wednesday through Friday and 11 am-3 pm plus 4-8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

