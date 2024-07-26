News You Can Eat
Lush cheese boards and a Korean pop-up freshen up Austin food news
If there's too much of a good thing, the Austin food scene has nearly had it this week. With lots of new locations, redesigns, and the return of a popular pop-up, everything on this list is either a brand new restaurant or a significant departure from each eatery's status quo.
Openings and closings
One of Austin's top restaurants, Hestia (607 W 3rd St.), was the site of a shuffle this year, as the Spanish-inspiredKalimotxo moved out in search of bigger and better things on East 6th Street. It was replaced by Hestia Bar, a more casual alternative to a full dinner at the upscale restaurant known for its tasting menu. No reservations are needed at the bar, where guests can enjoy a raw bar, some food selections from the main Hestia menu, and $10 martinis on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30. Hestia's hours are 5:30-10 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays; and 5:30-11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Distant Relatives, the African diaspora-inspired barbecue truck that operates out of Meanwhile Brewing, is now teaming up with another watering hole for a new sausage venture called Linx. It'll be located at the Mean Eyed Cat (1621 W. 5th St.) and is set to open in early August. According to Eater, expect to see a Chicago dog, a hot Italian sausage, a Polish kielbasa, the Southside Special with rib tips; and a Creole-style pork sausage. Stay tuned on Instagram for more information.
From the folks behind Mexican restaurantMa’Coco — specifically, Origen Hospitality owner Javier Equihua — comes Recreation, a restaurant and bar focusing on "multicultural comfort foods." It's open now, serving up sandwiches, burgers, and ceviche in the old Drop Kick space at 1630 E. 6th St. #100. The all-day spot aims to provide a space not just to enjoy food and drinks, but get some work down, catch a game on TV, or enjoy live entertainment. Operating hours are Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 am to midnight, and 11 am to 10 pm Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.
Classy snack spot and cafeSpread & Co, located in the Rosewood neighborhood as well as a small outpost at The Contemporary at Laguna Gloria, is moving its larger brick-and-mortar to 2406 Manor Rd., Suite B. — the space between Vic and Al’s and Dai Due. In addition to its packed charcuterie boards, this location will offer breakfast, lunch, wine, beer, and coffee, plus other grab-and-go items. Cheese can be sliced and wrapped to order, and some house-made pairings like jams and pickles are also packaged to go. It's expected to open in fall 2024.
ICYMI: Poeta, winner of Best New Restaurant at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, has debuted a new gelato truck right outside its doors. Guests can expect special deals until July 28. Read more here.
Other news and notes
Serranos Cocina y Cantina, founded in 1987, just got a major interior makeover at its Lakeline location — one of four across Austin. This work by Mark Odom Studio dramatically transformed the restaurant from a cheery and casual neighborhood hang to something equally colorful, but more upscale and grounded. A press release says this new look "[sets] a precedent for updates to other Serranos locations."
Serrano's has a mature new look.Photo courtesy of Serranos Cocina y Cantina
Few Austin restaurants have received as many recent accolades as Birdie’s, but the restaurant keeps switching things up with pop-ups. This one, a Korean effort called Jibbob, features the work of sous chef Heejae Galluccio, a Tastemaker Awards nominee for Rising Star Chef of 2024. Guests have a chance to try the $68 prix fixe for two weeks, from July 30 to August 3, and August 6-10. Dishes are a mystery, and will change by the week. Last year's menu included kimchi and pork sonmandu, and bossam with moo kimchi and cabbage. Birdie’s will close the next day until August 27 for a summer break.