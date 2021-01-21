Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Tune into a variety of virtual happenings in the days ahead, from a fashionable fête to a living room dance party. Check out the top five — all-virtual — things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, January 21

Project Transitions presents Snow Ball

This year’s fashionable Snow Ball fête hosted by Project Transitions goes virtual for locals to enjoy from the comfort of home. Highlights include local entertainment, live and silent auctions, and a showcase of pieces from talented Project Runway designers. Although guests can stream the show on Facebook Live and YouTube for free, registration is required on the Project Transitions website. Tickets for a VIP experience are also available.

The City Theatre Austin presents The Spoon River Project

A talented troupe of 30 local actors give life to the words of American poet Edgar Lee Masters in this unique virtual theater performance. A selection of Masters’ poems — focusing on an array of subject matter such as politics, love, death, betrayals, and passion — will be performed during the digital event. Following opening weekend, The Spoon River Project will stream through February 28.

aGLIFF presents Cicada

American drama Cicada follows the life of a young bisexual man of color named Ben as he navigates relationships, comes out to the world, and searches for love. Following the at-home screening, guests can participate in an intimate Q&A with director Matt Fifer. To view the screening schedule and to purchase tickets, go to the aGLIFF website. Screenings are scheduled through January 28.

Saturday, January 23

DJ Mel presents Living Room Dance Party

DJ Mel continues his virtual Living Room Dance Party with another installment of digital jams. Viewers can tune into a weekly live dance party streamed via Twitch, where DJ Mel will spin a variety of tunes certain to keep listeners moving. Living Room Dance Party is scheduled through March 27. Admission is free and all ages are welcome.

Evil Dead with Live Commentary by Bruce Campbell

Join actor Bruce Campbell for a virtual viewing of 1981 horror classic Evil Dead. Tune into the worldwide screening and get first-hand accounts and behind-the-scenes info from the star himself. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.