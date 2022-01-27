Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Austin comes alive with live music, foodie fun, and experimental theater. Get your fill at the Chili Cold Blood Chili Cook-Off, or party with a philanthropic purpose during the virtual AT&T Dell Children’s Ball. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, January 27

Texas Performing Arts presents The Wooster Group: The B-Side

New York City-based experimental theater company The Wooster Group comes to Austin for the first time as part of a residency kicking off Texas Performing Arts’ 40th season. Shows will include work-in-progress presentations in a black-box-style format, as well as an original production based on the 1965 LP record Negro Folklore from Texas State Prisons. Visit the ticketing website for more information. Performances are scheduled through January 29.

Friday, January 28

The Life and Music of George Michael

Celebrate the music and legacy of legendary singer-songwriter George Michael at Paramount Theatre. This new, immersive concert-style experience will include a journey through Michael’s life and career, as well as a selection of his greatest hits, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” and “Father Figure.” Go to the ticketing website for more information.

Saturday, January 29

14th Annual Chili Cold Blood Chili Cook-Off

The Chili Cold Blood Chili Cook-Off returns for yet another year of delicious eats and live music. The competition will be judged blind based on strict criteria, including flavor and originality. First, second, and third place winners of the cook-off will receive prizes (along with Texas-sized bragging rights). In addition to the food, the event will also feature music performances from Chili Cold Blood, Mayeux & Broussard, Je Texas, and Little Bear. All proceeds will benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Admission to this event is free.

Dell Children’s Foundation presents AT&T Dell Children’s Ball

Tune into this virtual ball, which will feature live musical performances by acclaimed Austin artists Gina Chavez and Carrie Rodriguez, as well as several giving opportunities throughout the evening. Registration on the event website is required to access the livestream. Admission is free and open to the public.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

The multimedia laser show featuring master recordings of Pink Floyd returns to light up the Paramount Theatre. This production includes a combination of classic hits and cutting-edge effects for a truly immersive experience.