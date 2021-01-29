West Austin gallery unveils details on ambitious new contemporary art show

One of Austin's most ambitious galleries has another blockbuster exhibition in the works. West Chelsea Contemporary, formerly known as Russell Collection Fine Art, is releasing details on its second show since announcing its new vision (and new name) late last year.

"This is Now," the new show from WCC opening February 6, is an immersive new exhibit featuring more than 40 artists that is free and open to the public. Viewers can see a range of works, from the iconic (Salvador Dali, Richard Indiana) to the up-and-coming, but the show is curated to reflect a current moment in contemporary art.

In a release, the gallery expounds on a few of the themes visitors can expect to explore during the show, such as the way the Connor Brothers use old Hollywood imagery to create a juxtaposition between "high" and "low" culture or how artists like Hunt Slonem, Ash Almonte, and Gil Bruvel "embrace vibrant palettes and complex textures to capture the natural world."

The show also gives patrons the chance to see iconic pieces usually reserved for museum halls or tony Manhattan galleries, including works from Damien Hirst and Yayoi Kusama, among others.

It also shines a light on Austin- and Texas-based artists, giving Melanie Farris, Lauren McPhail, Christina Moser, Ender Martos, Ion Art, and Marcella Colavecchio the opportunity to sell work alongside Andy Warhol and Kate Garner.

"'This Is Now' is a vibrant and engaging exhibit that’s worth a trip,” said Lisa Russell, owner of West Chelsea Contemporary. “We’re looking forward to sharing the breadth of our collection in a transformed space, and we aim to establish ourselves as the art destination for collectors and the Austin community alike.”

Like all WCC shows, "This is Now" is open to the public, but the artwork is available for purchase. (Prices range and are available by request.) To view the show, visitors must enter through the Gift Shop at West Chelsea Contemporary, which also features a curated collection of art books and other arty ephemera.

Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday, noon-6 pm. Face coverings are required at all times in the space and reminders about social distancing are posted. WCC is also routinely cleaning the entire gallery in response to COVID-19.