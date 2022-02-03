Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

UPDATE: The February 3 Austin Opera performance of The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs has been canceled.

---

Cookies, comedy, and local markets top this weekend’s agenda. Shop and discover new treasures at two outdoor markets, or pair cocktails and Girl Scouts Cookies for a sweet foodie experience. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, February 3

Girl Scouts of Central Texas presents Cookies and Cocktails

This fundraiser at Fair Market will feature cocktails crafted by six of Austin’s leading female mixologists — and inspired by the beloved cookies — plus plenty of sweets, too. To get your tickets to this philanthropic foodie evening, click here. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.

Austin Opera presents The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Experience a retelling of the life and enduring legacy of mega-mogul and innovator Steve Jobs on the Long Center stage. Lead actor and baritone John Moore makes his Austin Opera debut during this unique production. Shows are scheduled through February 6. Go to the ticketing website for more information.

Friday, February 4

Patton Oswalt: Who’s Ready to Laugh?

Actor, writer, and comedian Patton Oswalt brings his comedic stylings to Austin’s Paramount Theatre. Oswalt is known for his roles in The King of Queens and M.O.D.O.K., the Marvel stop-motion animated Hulu series. Tickets for both Friday showtimes are still available on the Paramount website.

Saturday, February 5

Eastside Pop Up + The Little Gay Shop present Queer Flea

The Little Gay Shop hosts this outdoor market featuring more than a dozen LGBTQIA+ local vendors offering a wide range of unique finds. Face masks are strongly encouraged. Admission to this event is free. Dogs on a leash are welcome.

Sunday, February 6

Art in ATX: An Outdoor Market

End the weekend with a little retail therapy at Moontower Cider Company. This month’s Art in ATX market is themed around Valentine’s Day and will showcase more than 20 local vendors offering a variety of wares, including art, gifts, handcrafted goods, and more. Guests will also be able to enjoy live music from DJ Fairy Aries, Cody McClanahan, Welsh Avenue, and Pocket20. Admission to this outdoor event is free.