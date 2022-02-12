6 Austin hotels check in among best in U.S., plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. 6 Austin hotels check in among country’s best in prestigious U.S. News ranking. One highly acclaimed Austin property is also lauded as the best resort in the state.

2. Tesla cranks up Austin expansion with plans for massive new facility. On the heels of opening its new Austin factory, the electric vehicle giant is making more moves on the Capital City.

3. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: New downtown oasis officially opens. The anticipated downtown pool bar and restaurant has picked a romantic date for its splashy debut.

4. Favorite healthy eatery spreads out with new South Austin restaurant. The new healthy-eating mecca will open in March.

5. 2 Hill Country spots park on new list of America’s best campgrounds. Equipped with mini-golf and swim-up bars, these are not your average campsites.