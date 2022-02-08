6 Austin hotels check in among country’s best in prestigious U.S. News ranking

Several Austin properties — including the historic Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection — rank among the best, according to U.S. News & World Report’s new list of the best hotels in the country. Commodore Perry Estate was named the No. 2 Texas property, the top Texas resort, and the 40th best hotel in the U.S.

Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood just north of the University of Texas, Commodore Perry Estate “brings a sophisticated European style to the heart of Austin, Texas,” says U.S. News.

“Recent guests rave about the architectural beauty of this hotel. What’s more, the hotel’s sophisticated design extends to its dining experience. Lutie’s, the hotel restaurant, provides a curated seasonal menu. Visitors can also enjoy dining while hanging out at the pool,” the publication says in its overview of Commodore Perry Estate.

Joining Commodore Perry Estate among U.S. News’ top 25 hotels in Texas are five other Austin-area properties:

Archer Hotel Austin, No. 11.

Miraval Austin, No. 14.

Four Seasons Hotel Austin, No. 20.

Fairmont Austin, No. 23.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, near Bastrop, No. 24.

Hotel Emma, arguably the crown jewel of San Antonio’s Pearl district, comes in on the list as the No. 1 Texas property and the No. 7 top hotel in the U.S.

Here are the top 25 U.S. News-ranked hotels in Texas:

Hotel Emma, San Antonio. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection, Austin. Also ranked first among Texas resorts. The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, Irving. Also ranked second among Texas resorts. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa. Also ranked third among Texas resorts. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, Dallas. Also ranked fourth among Texas resorts. The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Also ranked fifth among Texas resorts. Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District. Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City. Archer Hotel Austin. The Joule, Dallas. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. Also ranked sixth among Texas resorts. Miraval Austin. Four Seasons Hotel Houston. The St. Regis Houston. Hotel Crescent Court, Houston. Hotel ZaZa Dallas. Mokara Hotel & Spa, San Antonio. Four Seasons Hotel Austin. The Lancaster Hotel, Houston. Hotel Granduca Houston. Fairmont Austin. Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, near Bastrop. Also ranked seventh among Texas resorts. HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton.

“The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain excellent standards,” Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News, says in a news release. “The 2022 Best Hotels rankings offer a dependable guide for travelers to use when organizing their next trip, whether that’s in a few weeks or later in the year.”