Austin surprisingly not favorite Texas city for new residents and more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin surprisingly not the favorite Texas city for new residents during pandemic. Despite the hyped-up headlines, news stories, and Elon Musk remarks, Austin isn't actually the top Texas city for newcomers. That honor belongs to the Big D.

2. One of Austin's best pizzerias closing original location after 7 years. Bufalina is closing its original East Austin location on Sunday, February 28. The restaurant, which is one of those rare spots that is both a neighborhood favorite and tourist destination, did tease that a new location is in the works.

3. 2 posh Texas hotels book top spots in prestigious list of best in U.S. Texas is home to two of the best hotels in America, at least according to U.S. News & World Report.

4. North Austin cooks up massive commercial kitchen and food truck park. Prep ATX is opening a 55,000-square-foot commercial kitchen campus in North Austin in April, creating the largest multifunctional kitchen community in the entire state. Eventually, the project will host food trucks, commercial kitchens, and more culinary businesses.

5. This Austin company is on a mission to the moon with $93 million NASA contract. An Austin company has been tasked with delivering scientific equipment, aka payloads, directly to the moon. Locally based Firefly Aerospace received a $93.3 million grant to deliver a suite of science and technology demonstrations and equipment to the moon in 2023.