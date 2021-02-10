One of Austin's best pizzerias closing original location after 7 years

One of Austin's best pizzerias is closing.

Bufalina, purveyor of the city's top Neapolitan pies, is closing its original East Austin location on Sunday, February 28. The restaurant, which is one of those rare spots that is both a neighborhood favorite and tourist destination, posted the news to social media.

"We've had an amazing seven and a half years (!!!) and would like to thank everyone who has helped make our little spot so special: the pizza nerds and wine geeks, our first-timers and regulars, our purveyors and distributors, all our industry friends, the awesome Austin-based food media, all of our employees..." the restaurant wrote. "We had no idea what to expect when we opened our doors in 2013... for many of us, we ended up finding both family and community."

Owner Steven Dilley first opened the East Cesar Chavez restaurant with a relatively no-fuss menu of starters, pizzas, and salads. Though housed in a tiny space, Bufalina quickly garnered big acclaim, including awards for its pizzas and its expertly curated wine list. It has since spawned a Burnet Road location and popular online wine shop, both of which will remain open.

In an interview with the Austin American-Statesman, Dilley confirmed that the building that houses Bufalina and neighboring Peacock, a hair salon, will be demolished to make way for a new development.

And though it's the end of this era of Bufalina, the eatery may not be done with East Austin. In its statement, Bufalina teases that it may be back — and soon.

Until then, fans of the pizzeria have a few more weeks to say goodbye. In anticipation of its final run, the restaurant is currently taking reservations for its outdoor "patio," which was created in its parking lot in reaction to the pandemic. Reservations are going fast and can be made via Tock.