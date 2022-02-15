SXSW announces Lizzo and Beck among latest keynote speakers for 2022

KVUE — Organizers are gearing up for the first in-person South By Southwest since the start of the pandemic. And on Tuesday, February 15, they announced another round of keynotes and speakers.
They include Grammy Award-winning singer and rapper Lizzo, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness (aka JVN), billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Congressman and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, just to name a few.
Here are some of the newest names added to the list:
- Lizzo
- Beck
- Neal Stephenson
- Celine Tricart
- Sara Bareilles
- BEEPLE
- Cast of The Boys
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
- Mark Cuban
- Greg Daniels
- James Ellroy
- Falon Fatemi
- Scott Galloway
- Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Sec. Deb Haaland
- Tristan Harris
- Frances Haugen
- Ethan Hawke
- Noah Hawley
- Rashida Jones
- Donna Langley
- Ben McKenzie
- Jonathan Van Ness
- Bob Odenkirk
- Guy Raz
- Chrissy Teigen
- Noah Oppenheim
- Busy Philipps
- Al Roker
- Tye Sheridan
- Jim VandeHei
- Pam Wasserstein
“The 2022 conference program is coming together in a spectacular fashion. We could not be more thrilled to announce a keynote lineup that includes Lizzo, Beck, Neal Stephenson, and Celine Tricart,” says Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer. “These acclaimed creatives, along with the featured speakers revealed today, exemplify why SXSW is an essential destination for global professionals.”
SXSW runs March 11-March 20. For more information on the festival's 2022 programming, click here.
